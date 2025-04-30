Erie County, N.Y. to use Hexagon’s cloud-based dispatch, records management systems

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Public safety agencies in Erie County, New York, selected Hexagon’s cloud-based computer-aided dispatch (CAD), analytics and records management systems to improve emergency response and record-keeping for more than 100 agencies supporting 1 million residents.

Erie County Central Police Services will deploy HxGN OnCall Dispatch, Hexagon’s industry-leading CAD solution, bringing the county’s 20 emergency communications centers (ECC) onto one platform. The ECCs support 30 law enforcement agencies and 98 fire departments/EMS across 27 municipalities. Currently, callers to 911 often experience multiple transfers between jurisdictions before resources are dispatched. The upgrade will streamline operations and reduce call transfers to speed response and bring improved services to residents.

The system also includes mobile capabilities for first responders in the field, providing them remote access to critical information, including maps and video, before arriving on the scene. The shared system will also enhance multi-agency collaboration during significant events such as professional football games or countywide emergencies, including lake-effect blizzard conditions often caused by the proximity to Lake Erie.

In addition to HxGN OnCall Dispatch, the county is also deploying HxGN OnCall Analytics, an intelligent data visualization and analytics tool, and HxGN OnCall Records, a robust records management solution.

“Erie County Central Police Services is excited to enter into partnership with Hexagon. After a long vetting process, it became clear to us that Hexagon will allow us to maximize our 911 communication capabilities,” said Erie County Police Commissioner Brian Ross. “As the first agency in New York state to choose Hexagon’s cloud-based service, we look forward to becoming the standard for which agencies throughout New York State look to follow for their computer-aided dispatch and records management system solutions.”

Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager for North America Public Safety at Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, commended Erie County for embracing the need for modernization in public safety communication, analytics and record-keeping technology.

“Our mission at Hexagon is to provide the modern solutions needed to help public safety agencies do their critical work faster and more efficiently,” Ernst said. “It’s an honor to bring state-of-the-art technology to the first responders and emergency services workers protecting the people of Erie County.”

For more about Hexagon’s public safety solutions, visit hxgnpublicsafety.com.