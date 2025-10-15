REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Octave_logo_primary_rgb_black.png

Octave

Digital transformation is critical for public safety agencies and Octave public safety solutions elevate your agency’s operations. Our modern, adaptive public safety platform offers world-leading solutions that empower agency operational efficiency. Customers unlock value with Octave public safety initiatives that help you to pioneer emerging technologies, foster ecosystem innovation and enable reimagined workflows.
Address: 305 Intergraph Way
Zip Code: 35758
Location: Madison, Alabama
Contact email: marketing.sig@hexagon.com
Computer-Aided Dispatch
FEATURED PRODUCTS
HxGN_OnCall_Records (1).png
Octave OnCall Records
HxGN_OnCall_Dispatch.png
Octave OnCall Dispatch
Hexagon_HxGN_OnCall_analytics.png
Octave OnCall Analytics
ARTICLES
Male Officer Works on a Computer with Surveillance CCTV Video Fo
Real Time Crime Centers
Real-time crime centers explained: 4 ways they’re changing public safety
October 15, 2025 02:44 PM
Close-up of blue police car lights symbolizing crime control, high-res and sharp.
Safe in a crowd: Communication is key to event security
November 07, 2024 06:39 PM
Working from home
911 and Dispatch
Could remote dispatching solve 911 comm center staffing shortages, burnout?
March 29, 2024 05:27 PM
Pitkin Image 1.jpg
Computer-Aided Dispatch
Pitkin County 911 to modernize dispatch, emergency communications with Hexagon
December 04, 2023 10:36 AM
VIDEOS
hqdefault.jpg
Octave for public safety
March 06, 2026 10:27 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Data alone isn’t enough. Octave makes it powerful.
March 04, 2026 01:45 PM
hqdefault.jpg
A safe U.S. presidential inauguration with HxGN Connect
January 12, 2026 01:42 PM
hqdefault.jpg
The power of the possible
April 10, 2025 03:29 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (10).png
Computer-Aided Dispatch
Octave launches new brand built around unleashing intelligence at scale
March 09, 2026 05:19 PM
Hexagon logo (1).png
Computer-Aided Dispatch
Arlington County elevates emergency response with Hexagon’s AI-enhanced, cloud-based public safety platform
February 05, 2026 01:37 PM
DSC07579 (1).JPG
Computer-Aided Dispatch
Kitsap 911 selects HxGN OnCall Dispatch
January 15, 2026 05:53 PM
Hexagon logo (1).png
Computer-Aided Dispatch
Octave unveiled: Hexagon reveals name for potential 2026 company spin-off
June 27, 2025 09:57 AM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
p1-cad.png
Computer-Aided Dispatch
How to buy computer aided dispatch systems and records management systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:24 PM
Management.png
Leadership & Management Software
Complete guide: How to buy department management software
April 23, 2024 12:04 PM