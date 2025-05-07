SEMRECC launches cloud-based Hexagon emergency communication technology

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced one of Massachusetts’ largest regional 911 centers launched HxGN OnCall Dispatch and other solutions from Hexagon to upgrade emergency communications technology for a four-town Bristol and Norfolk County area that includes Gillette Stadium.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center (SEMRECC) serves more than 200,000 people in an area about 30 miles south of Boston, including Easton, Norton, Mansfield and Foxborough.

The cloud-based system, hosted by Microsoft Azure, makes it possible for multiple emergency communications centers to share capabilities, automatic upgrades and cybersecurity updates.

SEMRECC is responsible for mutual aid and incident coordination for all of Bristol County and is the regional Nationwide Alerting System warning point for the region. Leaders expect to need more capacity as they continue adding new agencies and communities to the service area. In addition, when the population temporarily swells during Patriots games or significant events on one of the interstates running through the region, SEMRECC needs additional capacity on demand. By innovating with HxGN OnCall Dispatch, OnCall Records and mobile field solutions—all cloud-based—the 911 services will be scalable to encompass the stadium and interstate when needed and as more population bases are added to the service area.

“The launch of the OnCall suite represents a significant leap forward in the district’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to our residents and visitors. These next-generation, scalable, cloud-based tools not only allow us to meet the evolving needs of our mission but also position us as leaders in public safety innovation,” said Robert A. Verdone, executive director Southeastern Massachusetts Regional 911 District. “By equipping the dedicated 911 professionals at SEMRECC with cutting-edge resources, we’re setting a new standard for service. We are also excited to collaborate and share these advanced capabilities with other 911 operations across Massachusetts, helping to drive innovation and enhance public safety far beyond our district’s borders.”

“Hexagon is thrilled to provide innovative emergency communications in southeastern Massachusetts,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager for North America Public Safety for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “Our HxGN OnCall portfolio provides a modern and scalable solution that can keep up with the ever-increasing growth and demand for emergency services.”

To learn more about HxGN OnCall and Hexagon’s solutions for public safety, visit hxgnpublicsafety.com.

