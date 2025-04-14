Sunnyvale to enhance emergency response with Hexagon public safety solutions

PRESS RELEASE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Silicon Valley city of Sunnyvale, California, selected Hexagon’s public safety platform to upgrade and modernize its emergency dispatching capabilities, speed response times and support major events and future growth.

As a tech-savvy city, Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety needed a modern, next-generation computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solution to serve its growing population. HxGN OnCall Dispatch and mobile field applications will bring new, advanced response capabilities for the fully integrated public safety agency. The department’s first responders are cross-trained as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, allowing them to provide services seamlessly across the community. Hexagon’s mobile capabilities will equip responders in the field with greater situational awareness for any type of emergency they may face.

“As Sunnyvale continues to grow, technology such as Hexagon’s will position our city to keep up with today’s data and digital communication demands and be scalable for future growth,” said Ava Fanucchi, Deputy Chief of Police Services, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

“Our next-generation 911 solutions will enable this high-tech community to provide the fastest possible response times and unparalleled situational awareness,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager of public safety, North America, for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “We’re proud to partner with Sunnyvale as they modernize and upgrade for the future.”

