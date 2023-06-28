Mark43 announces new mobile Booking offering, bringing a modern custody management technology solution to support public safety

A new national survey found nearly three quarters of Americans (71%) want law enforcement to use mobile technology so officers can start the jail booking process in the field

NEW YORK - Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that Mark43 Booking is now commercially available to all Mark43 customers, providing law enforcement agencies with a modern and secure booking solution. This trusted, data-driven platform will facilitate a more coordinated booking experience.

A recent national survey commissioned by Mark43 found that a majority (63%) of Americans are concerned with how slowly current jail booking processes operate. Nearly three quarters of Americans (71%) support using mobile technology to enable officers to start the jail booking process in the field. Public safety agencies across the US are facing recruitment and retention challenges at all levels, and providing them with improved technology can address that challenge.

Mark43 Booking is a comprehensive solution that creates a safer and more efficient booking experience for everyone involved. The seamless integration with Mark43 Records Management System (RMS) automatically syncs pertinent information, including offense codes and arrestee information. Mark43 Booking enables arresting officers to begin the booking process in the field and continue upon arrival at a booking location. Accessible from a desktop or mobile device, the tool allows for easy access to critical detainee information and the ability to log and track events the moment they happen.

Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-founder and Head of External Affairs said, “We are proud to add another offering to our public safety platform that directly supports the efforts of officers in the field and drives positive outcomes for all personnel involved in the booking process. Mark43 Booking provides agencies with a safety-oriented, mobile booking solution that keeps their officers focused on their core mission of helping the community. Law enforcement agencies deserve reliable, modern technology, and we will continue to innovate and deliver for them.”

Mark43 Booking is highly configurable, and the intuitive design of the product streamlines the detainee intake, management, and release process. In addition, with dedicated customer support, Mark43 provides 24/7 steadfast assistance to address customer needs and questions as they arise.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.