Mark43 signs to implement premier public safety platform for Calif. police department

Mark43 continues to expand its footprint in California as the technology partner of choice for over 50 public safety agencies throughout the state.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has launched its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), and evidence platform for Beaumont Police Department in California. Mark43’s bi-directional, cloud-native platform will replace Beaumont PD’s technology of over twenty years, enabling operability within a user-friendly application to serve the department’s 42 sworn officers.

Mark43 is dedicated to building a modern, open, and intuitive platform for public safety data management. Mark43 software is built on a multi-tenant architecture to enable scalable information sharing between neighboring agencies. For Beaumont PD, Mark43 CAD and RMS will enable data-sharing with other public safety agencies within Riverside County, including two other agencies that are launching on Mark43 before the end of 2020.

Besides allowing for simple and secure data-sharing, Mark43’s cloud-based platform will seamlessly integrate with Beaumont PD’s existing tech products. This includes seven RMS integrations, from the LexisNexis DeskOfficer Reporting System to the CrimeReports Motorola Crime Map, and one CAD integration with Automatic Number Identification (ANI) & Automatic Location Identification (ALI).

“Our community deserves the highest quality law enforcement service, and Mark43 has stood out as an exceptional partner to support us in our mission,” said Greg Fagan, Lieutenant of the Beaumont Police Department. “Their modern technology will bolster every single one of our department’s core goals and values, including efficiency, accountability, integrity, and teamwork.”

“Mark43 is honored and excited to launch our latest California agency, bringing innovation and 24/7 continuous support to the great people of Beaumont Police Department,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-Founder and Head of Marketing. “With the right technology, we are improving safety and quality of life for public safety personnel and the communities they serve.”

Mark43 is the public safety software provider of choice for over 100 customers in the United States. With an army of engineers and a deep bench of project managers and support staff, Mark43 provides every customer with 24/7/365 support from implementation to launch to sustainment. This year, the company launched the Mark43 Pandemic Preparedness Package to help agencies cope with COVID-19.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform. The cloud-based suite is constantly updated which guarantees that the applications are always improving. Mark43 provides unwavering 24/7 support to make sure its customers are never left in the cold.