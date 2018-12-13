Tyler Technologies Acquires SceneDoc

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has acquired SceneDoc, Inc., a company that provides mobile-first, software-as-a-service (SaaS) field reporting for law enforcement agencies.

“We are pleased to add SceneDoc to the Tyler family, enhancing our public safety offerings through a mobile-first approach,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “Public safety continues to embrace new approaches and tools which keep officers engaged with their communities, and this aligns well with Tyler’s vision for empowering smarter, safer, and more vibrant communities. We believe the addition of SceneDoc to our best-in-class product portfolio will address the evolving needs of the jurisdictions we serve, from small municipalities to large counties.”

Smartphones, tablets, wearables, and task-specific apps are quickly becoming first responders’ primary tools for communicating in the field. To address this growing market trend within law enforcement, SceneDoc enables field capture of data, electronic notes, and multi-media from these devices with secure storage and access to and from the cloud. The set of features differentiating SceneDoc from other solutions includes:

Mobile-first design and optimization for smartphones, tablets, and wearables

Voice-to-text capabilities, which allow easy capture of notes and helps keep the officer’s eyes on their surroundings

Simple navigation and a responsive design

Flexible capture and sharing of assets such as pictures, audio, video, and text

Capability to upload information to the cloud in real-time, allowing dispatchers, commanders, and other officers to respond to information accordingly

“We are excited at the opportunity to join Tyler Technologies and further enhance Tyler’s presence in the public safety market through our solution,” said Alex Kottoor, co-founder and CEO of SceneDoc. “Our vision for technology in this particular market, combined with our company culture, aligns well with Tyler’s, and we look forward to leveraging our new resources to serve even more law enforcement agencies and their communities.”

For Tyler, the acquisition of SceneDoc reinforces Tyler as a market leader in mobile-first public safety software. The cloud-based deployment of SceneDoc also minimizes implementation costs and ensures that clients are using the latest product releases. For SceneDoc, the acquisition will help them expand their well-established field reporting software to many more law enforcement agencies across the U.S by leveraging Tyler’s client base and sales organization.

Founded in 2011, SceneDoc is based in the Canadian city of Mississauga, Ontario, and employs 18 people. SceneDoc management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Public Safety Division, and its employees are expected to remain in their current locations. Kottoor and co-founder Adrian Bubalo will also join Tyler as general managers.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list, and Fortune included Tyler on its “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.