Esri Homeland Security Summit to Feature Expert Presentations, Demos, and Networking Opportunities

Issues of National Importance Covered during July 21–24 Event in San Diego

REDLANDS, Calif. — The 2012 Esri Homeland Security Summit promises to provide a unique opportunity to collaborate with and learn from Esri’s public safety staff, partners, and users. The summit will be held July 21–24 at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, California.

The Plenary Session will feature these speakers:

• Rick Driggers, chief technology officer, Department of Homeland Security

• Carla Boyce, director, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Integration Center

• Joe Adduci, senior GIS project manager, Argonne National Labs

• Alexander Fuchs, information management officer, Frontex Situation Center

• Mike Sena, director, Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, and president, National Fusion Center Association

“We’re emphasizing interaction with global homeland security and national defense professionals,” said Paul Christin, Homeland Security Industry Manager, Esri. “We want people to connect to and join our global network of peers. It’s a terrific opportunity to stay on top of the latest best practices and proven technology deployed to achieve mission success.”

Attendees will learn how to extend the value of geotechnology in meeting mission requirements. By attending training sessions and demos, users will discover how to gain true situational awareness using one comprehensive system, get the right resources to the right place at the right time, and make informed decisions for a quicker and safer response.

In addition, a number of social events are lined up to foster collaboration and sharing among attendees, including the National Security Social and the Homeland Security Summit Welcome Social. People will be able to meet and connect with others to form lasting relationships.

Other highlights include those below:

• Comprehensive demonstrations of ArcGIS 10.1, Esri’s most significant software release to date

• Lightning Talks designed for executives and frontline staff

• Presentations showcasing the value of GIS through enterprise, cloud, mobile, and web solutions

• Twodays of Esri User Conference access, including admission to the opening Plenary Session, Esri Public Safety Showcase area, and Esri homeland security and public safety speaker tracks

Learn more about the event and register at esri.com/hss.

