First Due secures $355 million strategic investment to accelerate innovation in public safety software

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI, Fla. — First Due, a leading all-in-one software platform for public safety agencies, today announced it has secured a $355 million strategic minority growth investment led by JMI Equity, a leading growth equity software investor based in the greater DC area and San Diego, with participation from TCV and ongoing support from Serent Capital—distinguished investors known for backing category-defining technology companies.

First Due powers operations for over 3,000 agencies across all local, state/provincial, and federal segments in the United States and Canada. Major customers include the State of Michigan, City of Charlotte, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and several federal agencies including the Department of Defense. The platform delivers a unified solution with best-in-class products for fire, EMS, hospitals and law enforcement, and has rapidly become a leader in AI-driven public safety technology, enabling faster decision making, greater operational readiness, and better response outcomes.

The new investment will be used to accelerate platform development, enhance customer support, and expand service delivery. It will also enable First Due to attract and retain top talent while scaling product capabilities, including the widespread use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence, to meet the growing and evolving needs of public safety professionals.

“We are proud to have earned our position as the most comprehensive solution serving fire and EMS,” said Andreas Huber, Co-Founder and CEO of First Due. “This new investment strengthens our mission to be the best possible software partner for public safety. Building innovative products and serving public safety agencies of all sizes is at the core of our work, and we look forward to growing our existing capabilities to deliver at a much larger scale with JMI’s support.”

Bob Nye and Mac Williams, Partners at JMI Equity, expressed strong support for First Due’s continued growth and impact on public safety, noting, “We are excited to partner with the First Due team on their next chapter of growth. Their impact on public safety is substantial and growing, and we’re proud to support the company as it continues to scale.”

“First Due is redefining how public safety agencies serve their communities,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital. “We are proud of what the team has accomplished over the last four years and excited to partner alongside JMI and TCV to support First Due’s continued leadership in the space.”

First Due is committed to advancing the most complete platform available to public safety agencies. The company’s roadmap focuses on strengthening core modules, launching new capabilities, and strategically integrating AI across products and internal operations. Near-term priorities include AI-driven improvements to EMS QA/QI workflows, intelligent scheduling automation, advanced data and analytics through simple language queries, and conversational tools to significantly streamline platform implementation. These developments are designed to support every stakeholder—command staff, frontline personnel, and the communities they serve—solidifying First Due’s position as a leading provider of mission-critical solutions in the industry.

Shea & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to First Due. Baird served as financial advisor to JMI Equity.

To learn more about First Due and their mission-critical software for public safety, please visit www.firstdue.com.

About First Due

Founded in 2016, First Due is the all-in-one software platform purpose-built to modernize and unify operations across Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement. With First Due, public safety agencies have access to a complete suite of best-in-class tools—pre-incident planning, mobile response, ePCR, NERIS and NEMSIS-compliant reporting, scheduling, fire prevention and inspections, assets and inventory, and community engagement—all within a single, integrated platform. Over 3,000 customers and over half a million users across the United States, including agencies in major cities and federal departments, rely on First Due to streamline operations and deliver better service to the communities they protect.

About JMI Equity

Founded in 1992, JMI Equity is a leading growth equity software investor based in the greater DC area and San Diego. With a focus on software companies, JMI has collaborated with countless entrepreneurs, founder-owners, and management teams, investing in more than 190 companies since its inception. To date, the firm has completed more than 120 exits and facilitated 19 IPOs. As of June 30, 2025, JMI’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $10 billion in combined revenue, $84 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 38,000 jobs. For more information, visit: www.jmi.com.

About TCV

TCV is a leading investment firm focused on investing in global, category-defining, technology companies. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TCV’s mission is to provide long-term capital and support to high-quality management teams across their growth journey. Since its founding in 1995, TCV has invested over $21 billion in more than 350 technology companies worldwide and has supported over 150 IPOs and strategic acquisitions, making it one of the most active technology investors. TCV has a global presence in Menlo Park, New York, and London. For more information on TCV and its investments, visit www.tcv.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.