Ocean Systems Releases Omnivore v.2.0

Ocean Systems is pleased to announce the release of Omnivore v2.0 with Active Audio Sync (AAS)

Burtonsville, Md. - Omnivore Active Audio Sync (AAS) . Utilizing the results from the Omnivore Video Optimization Tool, Omnivore Active Audio Sync (AAS) allows you to capture audio that remains in sync with low frame rate and changing frame rate videos.

Summary of New Features

• Audio Capture Support via Omnivore Active Audio Sync™

• New .OMVA file format for audio captures

• Export options added for compressed JPEG MOV & audio export to .WAV

• File Naming options added: Append Numerically & Save As

• Both Viewers are redesigned

• Many Interface Improvements throughout

• Redesigned Capture Report - Updated formatting & grouping of information

• Virtual Keyboard, Shortcuts & Field Kit Viewer Buttons added to Utilities Tab

This is a free upgrade for drives that were in support as of 1-1-2013.

For drives not in support, you will be presented with upgrade options.

Proceed to Download Site – Click Here



About Ocean Systems

Since 1999, Ocean Systems has been providing video, image and audio clarification and analysis solutions to law enforcement. Since then our solutions have become the industry standard for Local, State and Federal Agencies in the US and around the world.