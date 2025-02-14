Wrap unveils Managed Safety and Response (MSR) connected ecosystem in Virginia

PRESS RELEASE

NORTON, Va. — Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Managed Safety and Response (MSR) Connected Ecosystem in Virginia, with the aim of delivering a modern approach for law enforcement training, defensive tactics and real-time safety solutions. With past vocal support of Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s public safety institutions, Wrap hopes to establish the Commonwealth as a leader in next-generation policing solutions.

As early adopters, Virginia agencies will be the first to benefit from Wrap’s integrated approach, which combines enhanced training, automated support systems and a scalable ecosystem designed to seamlessly integrate follow-on technologies.

The Company is evolving to meet agency demand for integrated service delivery of disparate support technologies and embedded recurring training. This approach will see Wrap invest in a core group of world-class professional services leaders and then digitize value delivery through AI-powered workflows, ensuring exemplary customer satisfaction in its MSR service.

This announcement highlights Wrap’s strategic vision for the future of public safety, including:



A TAA-compliant, NON-Chinese supply chain for body cameras, aiming to ensure secure and reliable technology for law enforcement agencies advancing a first-in-class Made in America supply chain.

Newly Developed AI-powered reporting, leveraging body-worn camera audio to instantly generate high-quality, detailed incident reports—with the goal of reducing administrative workload and increasing accuracy.

The upcoming launch of a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, featuring advanced payloads that enhance situational awareness, rapid response, and officer safety.

Advanced Defensive Tactics & Training – structured follow-on actions after BolaWrap deployment, aiming to ensure proper de-escalation techniques.

Connected Training, including in-person officer instruction and an exclusive video training library designed to coach officers in BolaWrap de-escalation approaches that align with today’s modern safety standards.

Comprehensive VR Training Expansion – all of our de-escalation scenarios are now included in Wrap’s immersive VR training system with opportunities for custom environment development.

Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We’ve listened to our customers. We heard their concerns and understood the challenges of adopting technologies due to complexity and lack of resources. Wrap is addressing this pain point by aiming to deliver a trusted, fully managed service that consolidates fragmented technologies into a cohesive solution. We believe our first-in-class MSR Connected Ecosystem simplifies adoption, reduces operational burden, and exceeds current market offerings thereby ensuring agencies have the tools, training, and support needed to enhance officer safety and effectiveness.”

Wrap is deeply committed to supporting law enforcement by delivering innovative, practical, and effective solutions that focus on officer safety, improving public trust, and streamlining operations. Wrap recognizes the challenges agencies face in adopting new technologies, integrating disparate tools, and ensuring officers receive the training and resources needed to operate effectively in the field.

Wrap’s MSR Connected Ecosystem is designed to bridge these gaps, which we believe provides a seamless, scalable, and intelligent platform that empowers officers to make better decisions, reduce risk, and enhance de-escalation efforts. By prioritizing trust, reliability, and continuous support, Wrap is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that truly serve those who protect and serve.

Governor Youngkin’s support to relocate Wrap’s facility to Southwest Virginia indicates alignment for this expansion to leverage innovative technologies that enhance public safety. By integrating advanced solutions like the MSR Connected Ecosystem, the Commonwealth aims to set a new standard in law enforcement practices, ensuring safer communities for all Virginians.

The MSR Connected Ecosystem is designed to reduce cognitive load and simplify decision-making in critical moments, transforming the way officers operate in the field. Wrap is advancing law enforcement capabilities by delivering fully managed safety services alongside essential response tools like BolaWrap, ensuring officers have the support they need when it matters most.

To learn more about Wrap Technologies and the Managed Safety and Response Connected Ecosystem, visit www.Wrap.com.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships, driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap’s BolaWrap solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1000 agencies across the U.S. and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes, with the goal to save lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes, building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters, expediting justice with integrity.