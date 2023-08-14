Lexipol Media Group named 2023 Eddie & Ozzie award finalist in three categories.

Lexipol’s industry news sites are the leading online news and information resource for public safety professionals and local government officials across the United States

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, has been named a finalist in three Eddie Award categories in the 2023 FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards. This marks the 11th consecutive year Lexipol’s industry news sites have been recognized by this exclusive program highlighting excellence in editorial content and design for both print and digital media.

Police1’s extensive coverage of the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in October 2022 was named a finalist for best Planned or On Location Coverage. The coverage included a focus on the recruitment and retention challenges facing law enforcement, as well as trends and best practices relating to operations and technology discussed at the conference.

FireRescue1’s What Firefighters Want survey coverage was honored as a finalist for best Supplemental, Annual or One Shot. The survey results revealed key concerns among firefighters regarding the state of leadership in their departments. Additionally, FireRescue1’s Better Every Shift podcast was named a finalist for Best New Podcast. The weekly show focuses on operational and leadership challenges, with a focus on how firefighters can improve themselves, their crews and the fire service as a whole.

“Lexipol Media Group is honored by this recognition from the Eddie & Ozzie Awards for the high level of content we share on our industry news sites,” said Rob Schneider, president of Lexipol Media Group. “Our contributors and editorial teams work tirelessly to provide the most timely and informative resources for our audiences and our advertisers.”

With an average of 6 million page views per month and over 1 million registered members, Lexipol’s industry news sites are the leading online news and information resource for public safety professionals and local government officials across the United States.

Winners will be announced on October 24, 2023, at the annual Eddie & Ozzie Awards Gala in New York City. See the complete list of finalists.

