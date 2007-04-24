AVON Protection’s New C50 Respirator Gains NIOSH CBRN Certification, Meets Special Needs of Law Enforcement for CBRN Protection

CADILLAC, Mich., – The new C50 respirator developed by AVON Rubber’s Protection Division specifically for the North American law enforcement community has recently received the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) certification and is now available for purchase by law enforcement, first-responder, counter-terrorist and military teams.



The latest full facemask by AVON Protection – a world leader in design, development and manufacture of specialist personal respiratory protection products – provides optimum respiratory protection, comfort and compatibility for law enforcement tactical teams. When equipped with the appropriate filter, the C50 mask protects against a range of CBRN threats, including chemical warfare agents, toxic industrial materials, biological and radiological hazards, and riot agents.

Manufactured at the company’s Cadillac, Mich. facility, the new C50 mask is based on AVON’s mask technologies developed for U.S. military forces through the U.S. Joint Service General Purpose Mask program, probably the largest respiratory protection program in history.

The AVON C50 respirator features an advanced, distortion-free panoramic polyurethane visor that is highly flexible, scratch- and impact-resistant and provides better vision and weapon sighting. The C50 mask’s lightweight design ensures superior comfort over long periods in the field, as well as compatibility with helmets and CBRN protective clothing.

The C50 mask’s chloro-butyl / silicone blend face piece ensures a better seal and greater wearer comfort. Offered in three sizes to provide a comfortable fit for virtually all face sizes and shapes, the mask can be donned in as little as nine seconds.

AVON’s air flow management system minimizes heat buildup inside the mask and offers excellent anti-fog properties. Filter canisters can be mounted on either side of the mask to minimize interference with weapons and shoulder-mounted devices. A front-mounted exhale valve allows for clear communication, and an optional Voice Projection Unit (VPU) with internal microphone is easily connected through the unit’s Electronic Communication Port (ECP). The C50 also features a high-flow, fail-safe drinking device that allows connection to either a canteen or bladder-type hydration device.

The AVON C50 mask is available with a full range of filters to meet a variety of conditions and needs. Optional accessories for the AVON C50 respirator include: hydration canteens; Vision Correction System (which allows prescription lenses to be mounted inside the mask); clear outsert lenses for extreme environments; sunlight outsert lenses for high-intensity light situations; and a range of storage and carry bags.

For complete specifications or more information on the new C50 respirator for law enforcement teams, visit the AVON Protection Systems Web site at www.AVON-protection.com or call 1-888-AVON-440.

About AVON Protection

AVON Protection supplies a range of specialized respirator products to the world’s military, paramilitary and police forces, as well as first responders and emergency services. AVON is an acknowledged world leader in the field of CBRN respiratory protective equipment. AVON Protection is a division of AVON Rubber plc, Melksham, U.K. and has been developing respiratory products for over 80 years. It has manufacturing facilities in the U.K. and the United States.