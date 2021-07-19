Havis offers trusted solution for Panasonic’s new TOUGHBOOK G2

WARMINSTER, PA. — Havis is pleased to continue its support of Panasonic’s rugged computers with a pair of options for the TOUGHBOOK G2. These trusted solutions, the DS-PAN-720 Series tablet dock and the DS-PAN-1010 Series laptop dock, accommodate both tablet and 2-in-1 applications for demanding environments. Both docking stations are compatible with new G2 and legacy devices for increased sustainability.

End users of either docking option experience increased comfort and safety due to its lightweight and compact design with rounded edges. These proven docking solutions provide reliability for industries such as Material Handling, Work Truck, Public Safety and other mobile office environments.

“Panasonic and Havis work closely when developing solutions for TOUGHBOOK devices,” said Dave Skiver, Havis’s Connectivity Program Manager. “With the G2, the docking stations carry over from legacy products, but the normal design validation process is still intact. Like always, this development was a global collaboration to provide a positive customer experience, and the solution went through all the necessary steps to ensure that end users can enjoy the full feature set of the G2 without having to worry about its safety or security.”

One-handed docking and undocking capabilities for the DS-PAN-720 docking station series allow mobile workers to maximize productivity and optimize their workspace. Its integrated VESA 75 hole pattern ensures worry-free and straightforward mounting.

The unique benefits of the DS-PAN-1010 docking station series includes increased connector protection with a retractable cover that protects pins when the device is absent. A detachable mounting bracket makes for easy installation and removal in limited-space vehicle applications.

An assortment of solutions are available to meet any application’s needs for either series. Docking station models are offered with and without Panasonic-certified port replication or as cradle only, and an optional dual pass-through antenna connection is available.

ABOUT HAVIS

