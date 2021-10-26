Hornady Security’s RAPiD® RFID-Enabled safes provide quick and reliable access

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Stop fumbling with keys; there is better, faster safe access technology. It’s called RFID, and it provides instant access to the safe’s contents with tags uniquely programmed for each safe. Every Hornady Security RAPiD® Safe includes this reliable high-tech system.

An RFID tag acts as the ‘key’ unlocking the safe. When the tag and the safe are close enough to communicate, it reads the unique access code electronically. There’s no need to find a key, register a fingerprint, or remember a combination using touchless RFID technology. Plus, the RFID-enabled device can be programmed to read up to five different tags, opening a world of customization options.

Hornady Security RFID tags include watchbands (located in the buckle), key fobs, and decals; none require batteries to operate. The decals adhere to plastic, glass, metal, wood — nearly any surface such as the back of a phone. RFID is a secure and reliable way to access a safe in a hurry; however, if the tag is not close at hand, RAPiD safes include a keypad as a secondary opening method. Each RAPiD safe also comes with two barrel keys for the ultimate lock-out prevention.

With so many benefits, choosing a RAPiD safe with RFID technology is the clear winner for rapid, reliable access to firearms and other valuables. This technology is built into all Hornady Security RAPiD Safe models.

RFID-Enabled RAPiD Safe Features: