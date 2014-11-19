Officer Christopher Nebbeling Receives Officer of the Month Award

Officer Christopher Nebbeling

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has announced the selection of Officer Christopher Nebbeling, of the West Palm Beach (FL) Police Department, as the recipient of its Officer of the Month Award for November 2014.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

Officer Nebbeling, along with the other Officer of the Month Award winners for 2014, will be honored at a special awards event in Washington, DC, in May 2015, during National Police Week. In addition, their stories of heroism and service will be featured in the Memorial Fund’s annual calendar.

Key Facts

On the evening of October 26, 2013, West Palm Beach officers were pursuing suspects of a reported shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department issued an alert on the suspect’s vehicle, stating they were last seen in a dark SUV heading south towards a crowded downtown area.



Officer Nebbeling was monitoring a Halloween event nearby, when he heard gunshots. As Officer Nebbeling headed towards the scene to assist, he noticed an SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle traveling in the opposite direction at a high speed, and he pursued the vehicle. The SUV accelerated and weaved between cars through heavy traffic to elude Officer Nebbeling. The SUV entered a major intersection and nearly struck several motorists before the driver lost control of the vehicle, eventually crashing into the median. The driver stopped the SUV, and the suspects fled on foot.



As Officer Nebbeling exited his squad car to pursue the suspects, he saw a rear passenger exit the SUV carrying an assault rifle. The suspect aimed his weapon at Officer Nebbeling. An eight-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Officer Nebbeling instinctively drew his service weapon and advanced towards the threat, firing until the gun-wielding suspect was disabled. Officer Nebbeling restrained him until reinforcements could arrive and then remained at the scene to render aid.



Police later captured the other two suspects. The suspect with the assault rifle succumbed to his injuries later that evening. He was a gang member with a long arrest record, including involvement in three shootings in prior years. One of those shootings was just a few weeks before the incident. The suspect’s weapon was discovered to be a loaded AK-47.

Supporting Quotes

“When thrust into this situation, Officer Nebbeling acted heroically,” said Sergeant Adam Myers of the West Palm Beach (FL) Police Department. “In the face of superior firepower, Officer Nebbeling stared directly at the threat, advanced and eliminated it. If it weren’t for the decision-making and actions of Officer Nebbeling, unknown numbers of police and civilians could have suffered serious bodily harm, if not death.”



“Officer Nebbeling’s quick actions and police instincts enabled him to save his community from further danger,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig Floyd. “He is truly a hero to his community and deserves to be the recipient of the Officer of the Month Award.”

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award, visit www.LawMemorial.org/OTM.