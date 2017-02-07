P1 Forums Users: An Update on PoliceOne Forums Data Breach

Notice of Data Breach

Dear Police1 Member,

We have become aware of a security incident in our Police1 Forums that occurred in 2015. The forums, which are using third party software, are entirely separate from our main Police1 member database and other systems, which have not been compromised. While our investigation is ongoing, we are addressing the matter and want to make you clear on the issue and its potential impact to you. Security is incredibly important to us and we’ve worked hard to protect your information over the past 17 years.

What Happened. On Friday, February 3, 2017, we were notified that the content of our Police1 Forum was the subject of unauthorized access and acquisition. The incident occurred in our forums, which are run on third party software and are entirely separate from our main Police1 member database and other systems, which have not been compromised. We have become aware of a security incident in our Police1 Forums that allegedly occurred in 2015. We are aggressively addressing the matter and want to make you clear on the scope of the issue and its potential impact to you. Security is incredibly important to us and we’ve worked hard to protect your information over the past 17 years.

What Information Was Involved. The information accessed included email addresses, user names, MD-5 hashed passwords, and potentially your date of birth. While the passwords were also salted (a type of protection), the salt was also compromised.

What You Can Do. As a user of the Police1 forums, your account may have been among those included in the incident, and we want to make sure you have all of the information regarding what happened, what we are doing to address it, and what you’ll be asked to do as a result. Here’s what you need to know:

As soon as we became aware of the potential incident, we took down the forums and set any new member login to require a password reset via email for potentially affected accounts

On your next Police1 login, you will automatically receive an email with a link to change your password. We strongly recommend you go to our login page and initiate a password change immediately.

If you use your same Police1 password and email combination for any other sites, we highly recommend changing your password on those sites

changing your password on those sites In general, it is a best practice to change any online password every 6 months to 1 year due to the increase in hacking activity

What We are Doing. We are currently in the process of completing a full security review and confirm updates to prevent future incidents. We are confident this was an isolated incident specific to our forums that has since been resolved. This notice was not delayed as a result of a law enforcement investigation.

For More Information. Thank you for your attention and we apologize for any inconvenience. For more information on this matter, please read our notice. If you have any questions about this matter not addressed by this email, please contact our Customer Service department at 1-888-765-4231.

Sincerely,

— Police1 Team

PRIVACY SAFEGUARDS You may take action directly to protect against possible identity theft or financial loss. We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review your account statements, and to monitor your credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. You have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. If you are the victim of identity theft, you also have the right to file a police report and obtain a copy of it. Under U.S. law you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.



At no charge, you can also have these credit bureaus place a “fraud alert” on your file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify your identity prior to granting credit in your name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect you, it may also delay your ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies your identity. As soon as one credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on your file. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, or should you have any questions regarding your credit report, please contact any one of the agencies listed below.

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348

800-525-6285

www.equifax.com Experian

P.O. Box 2002

Allen, TX 75013

888-397-3742

www.experian.com TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19022-2000

800-680-7289

www.transunion.com

You may also place a security freeze on your credit reports. A security freeze prohibits a credit bureau from releasing any information from a consumer’s credit report without the consumer’s written authorization. However, please be advised that placing a security freeze on your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests you make for new loans, credit mortgages, employment, housing, or other services. If you have been a victim of identity theft, and you provide the credit bureau with a valid police report, it cannot charge you to place, lift or remove a security freeze. In all other cases, a credit bureau may charge you a fee to place, temporarily lift, or permanently remove a security freeze. You will need to place a security freeze separately with each of the three major credit bureaus listed above if you wish to place a freeze on all of your credit files.



In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information: Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver’s license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft; and If you are not a victim of identity theft, include payment by check, money order, or credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover only). Do not send cash through the mail. The credit reporting agencies have three (3) business days after receiving your request to place a security freeze on your credit file report. The credit bureaus must also send written confirmation to you within five (5) business days and provide you with a unique personal identification number (PIN) or password, or both, that can be used by you to authorize the removal or lifting of the security freeze.



To find out more on how to place a security freeze, you can use the following contact information:

Equifax Security Freeze

P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348

1‑800‑685‑1111

(NY residents please call

1-800-349-9960)

www.freeze.equifax.com Experian Security Freeze

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

1‑888‑397‑3742

www.experian.com/

freeze/center.html TransUnion

PO Box 2000

Chester, PA 19022-2000

1‑888‑909‑8872

www.transunion.com/

securityfreeze