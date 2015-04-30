PoliceOne Announces Launch of Version 2.0 of the PoliceOne Academy, the Premier Online Learning Platform for Law Enforcement

A new policies tool allows admins to create, manage and assign department policies to officers and track completion with a quiz or confirmation

Responsive Web site adjusts seamlessly to tablets and mobile devices

A faster and easier to use Web site experience including streamlined notifications, reporting and search tools

Improved accountability features and upgraded assignment, groups and user management

Better support for multi-department accounts

An upgraded help center and new video walkthrough tutorials make using the product simple and easy to understand

The upgrades in Version 2.0 create the most modern system available with a responsive design that allows users to easily access the academy anywhere on any device. Additional features coming soon include enhanced customization features giving departments the ability to create custom courses and share custom content between organizations for collaboration and interoperability.

“We are excited for the launch of Version 2.0 of our Police1 Academy which offers substantial improvements in speed, ease of use and quality as we continue to add new content at a rapid pace.” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “The usability of the new platform is unmatched and we are excited for both current and new customers to benefit from the leading online learning platform in the Law Enforcement industry as it continues to evolve to meet the needs of departments nationwide.”

To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOneAcademy.com/.

