PoliceOne.com Partners with the Police Officers Safety Association to Expand Training Video Library

Premier law enforcement web portal partners with top training association to bring cutting-edge video content to members

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. a€“ Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement training and information, today announced it has formed a content delivery partnership with the Police Officers Safety Association (POSA), provider of cutting-edge free training to the law enforcement community.

This partnership will serve to expand PoliceOnea€�s library of training content by including all POSA videos, further establishing it as the top destination for law enforcement training information. By partnering with Police1, POSA will now have a platform for distribution of its cutting-edge training programs to a wider audience of law enforcement personnel.

a€?From the beginning, the core mission of Police1 has been to provide the widest possible array of critical, officer survival-oriented resources to police officers,a€? said Police1 CEO Alexander S. Ford. a€?The addition of POSAa€™s library of training videos will further our mission and wea€™re delighted to be able to offer it free of charge to all Police1 members.a€?

POSA produces both full-length, one-hour programs and shorter, two minute long training tips. POSAa€™s police-only programs and tips are focused on use-of-force subjects because they are the most critical to police officers and are usually the most expensive to otherwise obtain. Current full-length programs include: Tactical Knife Skills, Weapon Disarming/Retention, Close Quarter Shooting, Use of Force Instructor, Tactical Shotgun Skills, and Crisis Entry.

a€?PoliceOne.com is well established as the leader in law enforcement news and information, and their training library is fast becoming a critical resource for the profession,a€? said POSA Training Director Ralph Mroz. a€?We are very happy to be associated with them, and we are thrilled that even more police officers will now have access to our materials.a€?

All POSA programs can be downloaded by verified law enforcement professionals at no cost from the POSA Web site, www.posai.org, or from the POSA section on Police1 at www.police1.com/writers/columnists/POSA.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country with more than 183,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 100,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.

For information on advertising with Police1, contact Kurt Kelley at 415-962-8311, Izumi Couch at 415-962-8309, or visit our advertising section online at http://www.police1.com/police/advertising/.

About the Police Officers Safety Association

POSA is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. Its mission is to increase the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement officers by providing free and low-cost advanced education and training. All POSA material is distributed either free or for nominal cost to any verified police officer. Currently, more than 10,000 officers a month make use of POSA training programs.