Pryme announces first shot show exhibition

Brea, CA – January 2020 –Pryme Radio Products is looking forward to exhibiting for the first time at the upcoming Las Vegas SHOT Show on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pryme’s booth #61807 will be located in SHOT’s new Pop-up Preview Pavilion.

For 25 years, Pryme has developed innovative communications accessories for two-way radio and wireless users in the public safety and government sectors.

On display at SHOT will be a selection of award-winning products, including Pryme’s Bluetooth Earmuffs, which can be used for normal cellphone calls, while also providing up to 24dB hearing protection.

Known for pioneering a wide-range of Push-To-Talk (PTT) over Cellular (PoC) accessories for accessing PoC applications like Motorola WAVE and ESChat, Pryme will present 3 different versions of its famous PICO Wired Surveillance Kit with PTT button that runs PoC apps on smart devices without Bluetooth: The original PICO for older phones and tablets; PICO-Lightning for Apple phones and tables with the Lightning port; and PICO-USBC for newer non-Apple phones and tablets. Additionally, Pryme will show specialized accessories specifically designed for use with Sonim’s new SecureAudio phones.

Every single product is 100% engineered and built in-house, and Pryme also custom manufactures communication accessories to suit almost any need. Visit Pryme’s first SHOT Show booth #61807 at the Pop-up Preview in the Palazzo Ballroom on the 5th Floor http://www.pryme.com/promo/po.