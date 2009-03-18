EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces Information Assurance for its IP25 Project 25 Infrastructure Systems

IP25™ Project 25 Infrastructure Systems Project 25 Compliant systems for first responders to meet latest federal standards for operational security

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it will provide Information Assurance on its IP25™ family of Project 25 compliant trunked and conventional infrastructure systems for first responders. The company will be highlighting this capability at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) March 18 – 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Information Assurance is the process that the US government has defined for ensuring that all internet protocol (IP) based networks meet a predefined standard of operational security,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our Information Assurance solution will satisfy the components of network security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability, so the same best in breed capabilities found in IT systems are a part of our IP25 systems for first responders.” This will be an optional capability on the company’s IP25 trunked and conventional systems, Jalbert added.

The company will be presenting at the panel session Protecting Your LMR System: Security and Compliance on Wednesday March 18 from 3:00 PM to 4:15 PM, presenter is David Lukeson, director of systems for EF Johnson Technologies.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.