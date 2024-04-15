FEMA Preparedness Grants: A guide to getting started (eBook)

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
FEMA Preparedness Grants: A guide to getting started

This guide will help you submit a successful application, enabling your agency to meet its funding requirements and effectively tackle future challenges

April 15, 2024 04:00 PM
Police departments can apply for funding to strengthen skills in emergency response, intelligence sharing and more.

Motorola Solutions

Long associated with disaster relief funds, in early 2003, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) became part of the Department of Homeland Security. Today, the agency’s mission includes managing the DHS’ preparedness grants program that aims to improve the nation’s ability to handle various threats like terrorism, natural disasters, and emergencies by allocating resources to strengthen skills in emergency response, protecting infrastructure, cybersecurity and intelligence sharing.

Download this eBook to learn:

Download the eBook for guidance on applying for FEMA Preparedness Grants.

  • What preparedness grants are available through FEMA.
  • Special factors to consider when applying.
  • What information to gather when preparing to apply.
  • What you should and should not do when applying for FEMA grants.

