Aviat Networks Achieves DoD UC APL Certification for Eclipse Microwave Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – (June 2015) – Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced its Eclipse platform has achieved Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) certification, passing a set of rigorous security, performance, availability and interoperability tests required for deployment by U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) maintains this list of communications equipment authorized for deployment on DoD networks. The approval document is posted on the UC APL website at https://aplits.disa.mil/processAPList.do.

“Inclusion on the UC APL not only means that the Eclipse platform is officially sanctioned to DoD use but also reassures non-government users that this Aviat solution has been successfully field-tested against one of the world’s most rigorous IT testing and strong security protocols, applicable to a broad range of non-governmental applications,” says Tony Ljubicich, vice president, sales and service, North America. “Combined with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Strong Security validation, Aviat offers the most extensive portfolio of third-party verified security solutions in the backhaul industry.”

Purpose-built to exceed the advanced Information Assurance (IA) needs of the U.S. federal government, Aviat’s Eclipse microwave platform is designed, built and supported in the United States and supplied to the federal government for operation in NTIA, FCC and ITU-R frequency bands used by government agencies throughout the world. Specifically, Eclipse is compliant with National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) regulations in all the common fixed point-to-point microwave bands: 4, 5.8, 7, 8, 15, 23 and 26 GHz.

