Iron Sky Selected by College Park, GA to Provide Crime Fighting, Street Level Video Surveillance

College Park, Home to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, World’s Busiest Airport Will Have Iron Sky Wireless Cameras on Main Street, Old National Highway, Camp Creek; Officials Plan Future Expansion

College Park, Ga. (Business Wire) City of College Park, Georgia officials announced recently that Iron Sky, Inc. will outfit their city with its first street-level video surveillance cameras. The system utilizes Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras and a wireless mesh solution to enable any authorized user to view and control any camera at any location from any computer on the City’s LAN/WAN, enhancing the city’s reputation as “Georgia’s global city.”

“The use of cameras will help us take any step necessary to improve the overall safety of this city,” said Interim Police Chief Tom Kuzniacki. “They will help us monitor some situations before they become problematic, and in emergencies, staff can view the cameras in real time on the laptop inside their vehicles.”

Video surveillance cameras will be installed at Main Street, Old National Highway, and Camp Creek Parkway, and College Park officials plan to expand in the future.

Iron Sky has distinguished itself in the security market by providing “Better Tools to Fight Crime,” including IP-based cameras and non-proprietary software that can be customized to address the needs of each client. By selecting Iron Sky surveillance tools, existing College Park cameras will integrate seamlessly with new equipment.

“We are proud to be the solution selected by the City of College Park, and are fully committed to working with Chief Kuzniacki to support his innovative approach to protecting citizens,” stated Keith Drummond, Iron Sky President & CEO.

Iron Sky video surveillance management software also gives College Park personnel the ability to view installed cameras in any location from any computer on the city’s LAN/WAN using only a standard Web browser.

“Iron Sky can be as big or small as necessary to match the clients’ needs,” said Iron Sky General Manager Bob Carter. “College Park is unique in that they own their utility poles and have their own power company who can perform the installation under the guidance of an Iron Sky project manager.”

Highly adaptable Iron Sky technology also allows College Park — home to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport — to incorporate an unlimited number of locations throughout the city. Future plans include surveillance cameras at the Georgia International Convention Center and other high traffic areas.

The Iron Sky system allows law enforcement and emergency responders to observe building floor plans and street maps, making more informed decisions during emergencies. Iron Sky also integrates other applications and information sources, such as license plate recognition and gunshot detection software in one, graphics driven interface.

About Iron Sky, Inc.

Iron Sky is a different kind of physical security company. One that believes public sector clients want a single partner that can provide the full range of services critical to the successful deployment of enterprise-wide physical security solutions. Iron Sky has a nation-wide presence and provides thought leadership on the entire spectrum of physical security and wireless solutions, implements the appropriate solutions and maintains a local presence for ongoing service and support to ensure the solution delivers the intended results.

Iron Sky delivers Better Tools to Fight Crime specifically for our nation’s law enforcement and public sector clients. For more info: www.ironsky.com