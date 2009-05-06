Law Enforcement Associates to Introduce New UVIS Operating System at Force Protection Equipment Demonstration VII

Management Also to Present at Wall Street Analyst Forum Investor Conference

Raleigh, NC--(Marketwire) - Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LEA) (OTCBB: LAWE), the largest U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of electronic surveillance equipment, today announced it will introduce a new feature-rich software operating system for its Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS) at the Force Protection Equipment Demonstration VII, being held May 19-21, 2009, at the Stafford County Regional Airport in Stafford, Virginia.

The UVIS is a ground-based surveillance tool that utilizes wide-angle, low-light camera systems to inspect vehicle undercarriages. The UVIS platform was introduced by LEA in 1996, and has become the most widely used under vehicle inspection system in the world. It has been installed at thousands of sensitive government, military and commercial locations around the globe.

The new operating software is designed to enhance the features and functionality of the UVIS, including its camera systems, which can now capture and process imagery associated with driver identity, license plates and the broader surveillance scene. The software is incorporated within all new UVIS systems, and also is designed to work with the more than 2,500 previously sold UVIS units, which can be retrofitted at a cost of approximately $10,000 per system.

The operating system is highly adaptable, and also can be modified to work with other LEA products such as the Company’s surveillance vehicles, where the software can serve as a command module.

About the Force Protection Equipment Demonstration

The Force Protection Equipment Demonstration (FPED) is held every other year, with the mission of providing leaders and decision-makers from the Department of Defense, various other Federal departments and agencies, and selected state/local law enforcement and corrections agencies the opportunity to observe physical security/force protection equipment available for procurement and testing within 90 days of the demonstration.

The FPED brings together leaders from around the world and puts them in contact with manufacturers of equipment solutions for physical security/force protection needs. Its most important function is to provide leaders the opportunity to view available equipment and future equipment possibilities. A valuable synergy also results when vendors discover what users need and develop better product solutions by working with other manufacturers.

In other news, LEA also said it will be a featured presenter at the Wall Street Analyst Forum investor conference in New York City on June 8, 2009. Additional details on the conference will be presented in future news releases.

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

LEA is a leading security and surveillance technology company that manufactures and markets a diverse product line to the worldwide law enforcement, military, security and corrections markets. The company’s Audio Intelligence Devices (AID) division has been serving the law enforcement sector for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected names in the surveillance equipment industry. LEA’s products are used by a wide variety of government and non-governmental agencies, as well as public and private companies. These include military bases, nuclear facilities, embassies, government installations, oil refineries, United Nations and NATO locations. LEA’s products have been used at high-profile events such as the Summer & Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, U.S. Golf Championship, and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Its products include the Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS), UVIS Swift, EDK123 (Explosive Detection Kit), Bloodhound and Birddog GPS Tracking Systems, Graffiti Cam, Letter-bomb Visualizer Spray, and a wide variety of Audio & Video Surveillance Equipment. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the company has been featured in many industry publications and websites. For more information, please visit www.leacorp.com.

