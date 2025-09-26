Eye on crime increases with Daktronics, High Point Networks collaboration for Pueblo Police Department’s real-time crime center

PRESS RELEASE

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Pueblo Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) in Colorado has a new eye on crime with an LED video wall from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. In collaboration with High Point Networks, a trusted IT provider with a focus on cybersecurity and communications, the installation was brought to life to help visualize critical data, information and imagery that assists the center in carrying out its purpose for the community.

As one of the first centers of its kind in the state of Colorado, the Pueblo Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center focuses on monitoring and preventing crime in the community with a specialty in video capture and surveillance. It relies on “ShotSpotter” technology with sensors in high-crime areas to send alerts to the crime center within 60 seconds of a gunshot being fired.

Pueblo’s RTCC provides law enforcement with real-time data and actionable intelligence to effectively combat crime and improve response times. By integrating advanced technologies and analytics, the center supports the Pueblo Police Department in making informed decisions and deploying resources more efficiently.

“The integration of the Pueblo Police Department’s RTCC, featuring state-of-the-art Daktronics video technology, provides our department with a crucial advantage in addressing crime across the City of Pueblo. It allows our RTCC technicians to have a clear view of incidents as they unfold,” said Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller. “This technology enhances our department’s efforts to be leaders in utilizing innovative methods that increase efficiency and effectiveness, assisting officers in quickly locating and apprehending suspects while also providing substantial evidence to aid in the investigation of incidents.”

The Pueblo Police Department recently hosted the City of Pueblo Community Connect Open House, featuring the new initiative designed to boost public safety and strengthen community collaboration. The program connects local businesses’ security camera systems to the city-wide RTCC. During the open house, Deputy Chief James Martin of the Pueblo Police Department mentioned that the RTCC recently observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction through the Daktronics screen, clearly allowing for the positive identification of the suspect, the drug being sold and additional involved persons.

Video display details

High Point Networks contributed a robust and secure network infrastructure, ensuring seamless communication and data flow within the RTCC. Daktronics equipped the center with a high-resolution 1.2-millimeter dvLED video wall, allowing for comprehensive monitoring and swift situational assessments. The LED video wall measures approximately 7 feet high by 12 feet wide and is also Trade Agreement Act (TAA) Compliant because Daktronics rigorously tests for quality performance standards and designs and assembles the final display system, including the display interface, in their facility in Brookings, South Dakota.

The technology is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones or screens of differing content to share all the critical information needed for the RTCC to operate at a high level.

Genetec’s innovative security software platform also plays a critical role in unifying video surveillance, access control and other security systems into one cohesive and manageable interface.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Pueblo on this impactful project that enhances public safety and strengthens community collaboration,” said Tom McDougall, president & CEO of High Point Networks. “Through our comprehensive technology solutions, we’ve helped enable the RTCC to operate seamlessly and effectively. It’s an honor to contribute to a project that plays such a vital role in keeping the community safe.”

Alex Barrett, channel partner account executive for Daktronics’ western region, added, “Working with High Point Networks on the Pueblo RTCC installation was a rewarding experience, especially with our Speed Frame system in place. Its lightweight, adjustable frame made mounting quick and precise, saving installation time and ensuring a perfect fit. I’m proud that Daktronics could provide a solution that not only enhances public safety but also streamlines the process for our integrator partners. It’s a great feeling to see our technology make a real impact while being user-friendly for all involved!”

Daktronics offers a line of narrow pixel pitch LED displays ranging from 2.5 millimeters down to 0.7-millimeter pixel spacings. This product line brings expansive opportunities to those spaces commonly associated with LCD technology to create luxurious and immersive environments, share artistic digital content or show detailed, high-quality video.

About High Point Networks

High Point Networks is dedicated to becoming the nation’s most trusted IT business partner, where every interaction inspires a referral and every referral sparks new opportunities. We empower businesses by bridging expertise gaps through our comprehensive technology pillars: audio video, unified communications, infrastructure, datacenter, and security. By delivering cutting-edge equipment, services, and SMART solutions, we ensure our clients are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. At High Point Networks, we’re committed to creating exceptional experiences, even in the face of challenges, to drive successful outcomes and lasting partnerships.

Pueblo Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC)

The Pueblo Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) was launched in July 2024. This center enhances the work of officers on the ground by providing critical information that helps improve response times, locate suspects, and assist individuals in need of emergency aid. The center utilizes various technologies, including ShotSpotter, body-worn cameras, drone footage when deployed by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), surveillance camera footage, license plate readers, and more. Through a network of strategically located cameras throughout the City of Pueblo, this technology enables non-sworn personnel to assist police officers in real-time while they respond to calls for service.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.