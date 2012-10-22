Docview/Appriss to provide eCrash reporting solutions for Illinois law enforcement

Appriss certified with Illinois Department of Transportation

Louisville, Ky.- The Appriss electronic crash reporting solution has been certified by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is now available for deployment to law enforcement agencies across the state. Appriss in partnership with Docview, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be providing this software and all services for implementation and support at zero cost to participating agencies.

The eCrash software is the first component of the Appriss Virtual Records Solution (AVRS) to be available in Illinois. AVRS delivers very robust and highly efficient

software tools to law enforcement for the collection, validation, analysis, and dissemination of public safety information.

“Appriss has provided industry-leading eCrash and related public safety reporting solutions in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia and Florida,” said Dan Puuri, Docview managing partner. “This certification now allows our partnership to start providing this valuable tool to our partners in the law enforcement community across Illinois.”

The solution includes:

• All services for installation, training and ongoing support of all software

• Industry-leading capture, diagramming, analysis, and RMS integration tools

• Direct electronic reporting to the ILDOT and Docview eCommerce convenience portal

• Partnership with organizations that share a common goal of keeping communities safe and informed

“When you combine Docview’s long-standing relationships with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and their member agencies along with Appriss’ solutions delivery experience and relationship with the sheriffs’ association, you get a unified partnership that will allow us to provide the optimal solution to law enforcement agencies across Illinois,” said David Kaelin, Appriss president.

About Docview

Docview provides law enforcement agencies the ability to manage and securely sell crash, crime, and fire reports and associated photos online using the latest Web

application technologies. Using a powerful Web-based document management system, Docview converts the reports into electronic documents that can be sold to insurance companies, citizens and other interested organizations.

Docview also provides solutions for Citizen Self Reporting, Data Sharing and Public Minutes on Demand.

For more information, visit www.docview.us.com.

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that: inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE®); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange®); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (AVRS); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer VINE.

For more information visit www.appriss.com.