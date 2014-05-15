Make Your 2014 IACP Community Policing Awards Submission Today

Submissions are now open for the 2014 IACP Community Policing Awards.

Send in your entry today to share with the world how your department has addressed community challenges through collaboration, prevention, and proactive partnerships.

In its 16th year, the IACP Community Policing Awards competition honors departments worldwide that have prevented and decreased crime and terrorism by forging partnerships with their communities.

Winners and finalists will be honored at the 2014 IACP Annual Conference.

Submission Deadline:

June 8, 2014

Midnight ET

Click here for submission details

