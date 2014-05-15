REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Make Your 2014 IACP Community Policing Awards Submission Today

May 15, 2014 11:22 AM
Cisco.jpg

Submissions are now open for the 2014 IACP Community Policing Awards.

Send in your entry today to share with the world how your department has addressed community challenges through collaboration, prevention, and proactive partnerships.

In its 16th year, the IACP Community Policing Awards competition honors departments worldwide that have prevented and decreased crime and terrorism by forging partnerships with their communities.

Winners and finalists will be honored at the 2014 IACP Annual Conference.

Submissions are now open for the 2014 IACP Community Policing Awards.

Submission Deadline:
June 8, 2014
Midnight ET

Click here for submission details

Learn more about IACP.