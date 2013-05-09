News Release: IJIS Institute First Chairman Begins New Venture

Ashburn, Va., April 30, 2013. The IJIS Institute, a nonprofit organization that focuses on mission-critical information sharing for justice, public safety, and homeland security, announces that Paul Wormeli is leaving his employment with the IJIS Institute to become a private sector consultant.

Effective May 1, Mr. Wormeli will be launching his new company, Wormeli Consulting LLC, where he will provide counsel to both public and private sector clients on advancing information sharing and the design and implementation of new programs that take the nation toward a greater degree of collaboration and program effectiveness. Mr. Wormeli will retain his designation as Executive Director Emeritus of the IJIS Institute, and will continue working with the Institute as a consultant and advisor.

Mr. Wormeli was the Executive Director of the IJIS Institute from 2003 to 2011, and was then appointed as an Executive Director Emeritus so that his contribution to the mission and value proposition of the IJIS Institute could continue. He was first chairman of the Integrated Justice information Systems Working Group (IWG), the predecessor to the IJIS Institute.

In announcing the transition of Wormeli to his new consulting venture, Steve Ambrosini, the Executive Director of the IJIS Institute, said that “Paul has been the visionary that drove the creation and growth of the IJIS Institute in its formative years. We will continue to seek his advice and counsel as we expand the role of the IJIS Institute in moving to new paradigms of information sharing throughout the nation.”

Wormeli began his career in the law enforcement and justice field by becoming the first national project director for Project SEARCH, a consortium of states seeking to apply advanced technology to justice issues, and from this work was appointed by President Ford to be the Deputy Administrator of the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration (LEAA) in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He had oversight authority over the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and other elements of LEAA, and helped revise antiquated business processes to streamline procurement and implementation. After his government service, Wormeli went on to found and sell several companies engaged in justice and public safety software development.

Wormeli has also served on the Committee for Law and Justice of the National Academies of Science, and has been awarded the Kelly Bacon award by the National Association for Justice Information Systems (NAJIS) for a lifetime of service to the justice community. In 2011, Mr. Wormeli was named by Government Technology magazine as one of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers in Public Sector Innovation” in the U.S. In 2012, Wormeli was named as a Senior Fellow in the Homeland Security Policy Institute of the George Washington University.

For more information on Mr. Wormeli’s new company, visit: http://www.WormeliConsulting.com.