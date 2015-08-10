Zetron and CS-Solutions Partner to Enhance the Cyber-security of Mission-Critical Operations

Redmond, WA, U.S.A., (August 2015) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, and CS-Solutions, a leading expert in mission/business-continuity anti-terrorism software, announced that they are partnering to enhance the cyber-security of Zetron systems. This will strengthen the operational continuity of Zetron systems by delivering immediate computer-platform remediation and disaster recovery after a cyber-event. It also provides a software baseline lock-down that maintains system security settings and ensures that no user data is lost in an attack. In addition, if an incident occurs, operations are restored with the click of a button.

CS-Solutions’ Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ software is Department of Defense-certified and has been tested and deployed for use by numerous federal agencies, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Department of Justice, CENTCOM, and the Joint Interagency Task Force. The solution has a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designation as an anti-terrorist technology. CS-Solutions is the only mission/business continuity cyber-security software company to receive such a designation.

This cyber-security solution can easily be applied to new or selected existing Zetron systems. It delivers significant benefits to Zetron customers, ensuring that their operations will continue, even if a cyber-incident occurs. This is particularly important to public-safety communication centers that are responsible for delivering life-saving emergency services 24/7. It is also a critical feature in the control rooms of airline, rail, and utility companies, where any interruption in operations can have cascading effects throughout the organization.

“We are very excited and proud that Zetron has chosen Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ as an essential cyber-security layer for their mission-critical communication solutions,” said Gabriel Raia, CEO of CS-Solutions, Inc. “If a mission-critical communication system is subjected to a malware attack, Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ immediately remediates and re-establishes the system, protects the organizational mission, and ensures that lives are not put at risk. Maintaining operational continuity and 99.999 percent system availability are key benefits to the operation centers that utilize Zetron systems.”

“Cyber-security is an increasingly urgent concern for those who manage mission-critical communications,” said Zetron President and CEO, Ellen O’Hara. “That’s why we are delighted to be able to offer CS-Solutions’ software as an adjunct to our products. It adds a vital layer of security that ensures that system operations continue and data remains safe if an event occurs. It also gives administrators the peace of mind that comes from knowing their operations are well protected.”



About Zetron

Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides communications systems designed to equip the entire mission-critical control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine IP-based dispatch, NG9-1-1 call-taking, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, video surveillance and security solutions, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron backs its products with technical support and project-management services known for their expertise and responsiveness. Zetron has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and numerous field locations; and a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators and distributors. Zetron has installed thousands of systems and over 25,000 console positions worldwide. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation. www.zetron.com

About CS-Solutions, Inc.

CS-Solutions, Inc. is a privately held company and the leading expert in mission/business continuity anti-terrorism software. CS-Solutions patented and unique cyber-security software application protects commercial, federal and Department of Defense computing platforms. It is the only mission/business continuity software to receive the Department of Homeland Security Designation™ as an Anti-Terrorism Technology. The foundation of CS-Solutions, Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ restores operational and business continuity across any enterprise in the time it takes to reboot the affected system. Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ supports all Windows® computing platforms, including servers, desktops, laptops, mobile devices, virtual servers, and desktops systems. CS-Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Ballston Spa, New York. Platinum Cyber Security Protection™ is a trademark of CS-Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please visit www.cs-si.us.

