First Due launches advanced scheduling and workforce management platform for law enforcement

NEW YORK — First Due, the leader in cloud-based public safety software, announces the launch of its comprehensive scheduling and workforce management solution for law enforcement. Built for police departments, sheriff’s offices, dispatch centers, and corrections agencies, this innovative platform automates shift scheduling, ensures compliance with labor regulations, and provides real-time staffing insights to optimize department operations on and off duty.

“Law enforcement agencies face increasingly complex scheduling challenges, including staffing shortages, union regulations, compliance tracking, and overtime management,” said Rami El-choufani, Head of Product at First Due. Traditional scheduling methods rely on manual processes or outdated software, creating inefficiencies and gaps in coverage. With First Due’s AI-powered scheduling solution, we are transforming workforce management through real-time automation, configurable workflows, enhanced transparency, and a seamless user experience accessible from any device.”

First Due’s scheduling solution offers full transparency for both administrators and officers. Personnel can view shift schedules, request time off, bid for open shifts, and manage trades from mobile devices. Automated approvals and audit logs ensure accountability and compliance while reducing the time spent on manual scheduling tasks. With direct payroll providers and human capital management system integrations, First Due creates a seamless workflow that connects scheduling with broader personnel management functions, reducing administrative burdens.

The launch of Law enforcement scheduling further expands First Due’s all-in-one public safety platform, which already provides solutions for Fire & EMS agencies nationwide. By offering a unified system for scheduling, compliance tracking, personnel management, and payroll integration, First Due ensures that law enforcement agencies can modernize their workforce operations without relying on multiple disconnected systems.

To learn more about First Due’s law enforcement scheduling and workforce management solution, visit www.firstdue.com/leo. You can also join our upcoming webinar, Introducing First Due Scheduling: AI-Powered Workforce Management for Law Enforcement, on Wednesday, March 26th, at 3:00 PM EST. Register now at go.firstdue.io/lewebinar.

About First Due

First Due is the leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered public safety software, offering best-breed solutions for public safety across law enforcement, fire, and EMS. The platform optimizes operations with advanced tools for scheduling, asset management, LMS, training, response, and pre-planning. Trusted by agencies across North America, First Due’s mission is to modernize emergency services with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance public safety.