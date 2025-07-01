3M Scott introduces new facepiece option for X3-21 Pro SCBA

PRESS RELEASE

MONROE, N.C. — 3M, a global leader in respiratory protection, is excited to announce a new facepiece option for the 3M Scott X3-21 Pro self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The 3M Scott Vision C5 Facepiece with E-Z Flo C5 Regulator leverages a similar design to its fire service SCBA offering and is now approved and certified as a technical and tactical facepiece for the X3-21 Pro SCBA.

The X3-21 Pro SCBA is designed to assist law enforcement and defense personnel operating in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) environments, as well as immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) situations.

Now certified to the NFPA 1986 Standard on Respiratory Protection Equipment for Tactical and Technical Operations, 2023 Edition, the X3-21 Pro SCBA is tailored to meet the unique tactical and technical needs of law enforcement, urban search and rescue (US&R), hazardous materials (HAZMAT) response, and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD). The addition of the Vision C5 facepiece extends 3M’s tactical SCBA offering and makes the X3-21 Pro more versatile than ever.

“3M Scott is focused on solving the challenges of our customers,” said Pang Xiong, global product portfolio leader. “By adding the Vision C5 facepiece option, we can better meet the tactical and technical needs of those working in high-risk environments.”

Wider Field of View: Assists tactical operators to maintain situational awareness.

Most tactical operators can achieve a sight picture with a service rifle while wearing a 3M Scott Vision C5, AV-3000 HT, or AV-3000 SureSeal facepiece.* Enhanced Communications: Optional cutting-edge bone-conduction vibration technology and an in-mask microphone enhance two-way radio communications, helping to improve situational awareness.

The X3-21 Pro SCBA is built to last, featuring a dual-redundant pressure reducer that provides an automatic backup, increasing the overall reliability of the system. This SCBA also offers no mandatory overhaul schedule and no forced parts replacement, leading to simplified logistics and lower cost of ownership. Proudly “Made in the USA” with attention to quality and workmanship, the X3-21 Pro SCBA is designed to get the job done.

Interoperability and Low Cost of Ownership:

Compatibility: The X3-21 Pro is compatible with the 3M Scott Air-Pak X3 Pro firefighting SCBA, facilitating inter-agency and inter-regional tasks.

Cost Savings: Sharing a common 3M Scott SCBA platform between police and fire departments can lead to cost savings due to shared cylinders, air compressors, service centers, training, and fit testing.

Federal Funding Eligibility: NFPA 1986 certification provides eligibility for federal funding in programs that require equipment to possess NFPA certification.

*Based on operator’s training and experience, and equipment configuration.

