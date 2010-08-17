Announcing the NTOA Scholarship Program

The National Tactical Officers Association is an IRS 501 C (3) charitable organization. In the spirit of our charitable status the NTOA has established The NTOA Educational Scholarship Program for eligible members of this association.

Scholarship Description

The NTOA Scholarship Program is designed to provide college funding for tuition and other eligible expenses through the creation and funding of an IRS 529 College Savings Plan. Under current IRS regulations, a 529 plan funds grow tax-free from federal income tax and when used for qualified higher educational expense may be withdrawn free from federal income taxes. The NTOA Educational Scholarships will be awarded with a parent or duly appointed guardian as the owner and the dependent child as the beneficiary.

529 scholarship funds may be used for the following:

• Tuition

• Room and board

• Required books

• Required supplies

• Required equipment

• Mandatory fees

• Special needs services

Nearly all colleges, universities, community colleges, law, medical or business schools qualify. Many career or technical schools are also eligible. The school must be eligible to participate in the federal financial aid programs. The number and amount of the scholarships shall be awarded at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the NTOA and will be announced annually by the NTOA.

Scholarship information for the 2010/2011 scholarship program will become available in the fall of 2010.

Application Period: November 1, 2010 to April 1, 2011.

Download NTOA Educational Scholarship Application Here (.PDF)

Mail completed application and all attachments to:

NTOAScholarship Selection Committee

National Tactical Officers Association

P.O. Box 797

Doylestown, PA 18901

For more information or questions, contact our resource librarian at 800-279-9127, ext. 119 or email resourcelibrary@ntoa.org

