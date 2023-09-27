Botach introduces the Battle Steel MULE load bearing harness for ballistic shields: A revolutionary gear for modern protectors

LAS VEGAS - In the dynamic landscape of security and defense, staying ahead of the curve is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. We at Battle Steel are proud to unveil our latest innovation, the Battle Steel MULE™ Load Bearing Harness for Ballistic Shields. This cutting-edge product is designed to redefine the way professionals approach shield carrying, offering unparalleled functionality and reliability.

Unmatched Bracket Design

At the heart of the Battle Steel MULE™ is its revolutionary J-shaped bracket. Crafted from high-grade 4"x6", 3mm thick 6061 T6 Aluminum, the bracket ensures durability without compromising on weight. Hard anodized for enhanced resistance to wear and tear, this bracket is built to withstand the toughest conditions. Its multiple slots allow for a variety of carry options, catering to the diverse needs of our users.

One of the standout features of this bracket is its versatility in accommodating shields. Whether flat or curved, with a thickness of up to 1.25 inches, the Battle Steel MULE™ ensures a secure and adaptable fit for a wide range of shields. And, true to our commitment to quality, the entire bracket is proudly Made In the USA.

Innovative Harness Webbing

The Battle Steel MULE™ wouldn’t be complete without its state-of-the-art harness webbing. Engineered with a 2-inch wide seatbelt-type smooth webbing, this harness delivers optimal weight distribution without sacrificing comfort. The dual quick-adjust straps enable users to find the perfect fit quickly, ensuring ease of use in critical situations.

Adding another layer of versatility, the Battle Steel® MULE™ features a dual D-ring design. This allows the harness to be used either over or under body armor and plate carriers, giving users the freedom to adapt to their specific mission requirements. And, like the bracket, the harness webbing is proudly Made In the USA, a testament to our commitment to quality craftsmanship.

The Battle Steel® Advantage

When it comes to protecting and serving, having the right gear can make all the difference. The Battle Steel MULE™ Load Bearing Harness for Ballistic Shields stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and the safety of those who serve on the front lines.

In a world where adaptability and reliability are paramount, the Battle Steel MULE™ rises above the competition. Trust in the durability of its J-shaped bracket, the comfort of its harness webbing, and the assurance that it’s crafted in the USA.

Elevate your shield-carrying experience with the Battle Steel MULE™ Load Bearing Harness. Unleash the power of innovation in the service of protection. Order yours today and be at the forefront of defense technology.