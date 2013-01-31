Daw Technologies Introduces New Ballistic IIIA Clipboard

Salt Lake City, Utah - Daw Tech is pleased to announce the launch of a new product – the Ballistic IIIA Clipboard.

The Ballistic IIIA Clipboard was designed for LEO use during traffic stops. During recent testing, the clipboard withstood four shots at point blank range from a .44 Mag.

The ballistic clipboard measures 10” x 13” and is designed to fit in backpacks, notebooks and computer cases.

Priced at only $139, Daw Tech also offers quantity discounts for this product.

About Daw Tech

Daw Technologies is a Utah-based research, development and manufacturing company established in 1952 and is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Daw Technologies Ballistic Products is a division of Daw Technologies and has developed a line of ballistic products that includes special operations bunkers and concealable armor plates in various sizes and levels that include NIJ Level IIIA, III Plus and Level IV protection.