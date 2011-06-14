Diamondback Tactical Cross-Certifies NIJ Standard-0101.06 Body Armor Vests to Strategic International Distributors

Cross certifications open the door for opportunities within the international market



NORTH CAROLINA -- Diamondback Tactical announced today that it has cross certified its entire NIJ Standard-0101.06 vest offering to three strategic international partners: ITR Security, Mexico; DROO Tactical Trading, LLC, United Arab Emirates; and IPA Defense, Turkey. The decision to cross certify these packages will open the door for standing and new opportunities within the international market.

“The quality and ingenuity built into the Diamondback Tactical brand is essential for continued growth in Mexico,” said Mario Cruz Escamirosa, Director General of ITR Security. “We look forward to strengthening the Diamondback name and our ongoing business relationship.” As a technological leader in the development of high performance soft body armor, Diamondback Tactical aims to increase its market share in international law enforcement and military business. Diamondback Tactical recently completed its line of NIJ Standard-0101.06 vests for the domestic market, which features a spectrum of performance vests including the Synergy, N-Force and Thin Blue Line. The Synergy level II (male and female) is now touted as the industry’s lightest, high-performing level II vest available on the market today. Likewise, the Synergy IIIA (male) is tested and exceeds DEA protocol and military fragmentation requirements. All vests will become part of the offering for ITR

Security, DROO Tactical Trading and IPA Defense.

“We have an impressive line of NIJ .06 armor products and are excited to work with our international partners to expand both our businesses,” said Paul Larkin, Executive Vice President of Sales. “We anticipate the cross certification our NIJ .06 body armor vests will align with our growth strategy for the international market, and reinforce the Diamondback Tactical brand worldwide.”

A complete listing of NIJ .06 vests certified by Diamondback Tactical can be found on the NIJ Compliant Products List (CPL) at http://justnet.org/pages/BallisticCPL.aspx.



About Diamondback Tactical, LLLP

Diamondback Tactical, LLLP is a world leader of technologically advanced armor protection systems, superior tactical gear and complimentary personal products for law enforcement and military worldwide. Diamondback Tactical, LLLP offers trusted, high-quality concealable and tactical equipment and services for an array of law enforcement, federal and military customers. Diamondback Tactical, LLLP is an ISO 9001:2008 and ANAB accredited certified company, and has pioneered the development of innovative NIJ Standard-0101.06 certified armor designs.