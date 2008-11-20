Diamondback Tactical Offers Holiday Savings With End of the Year Catalog

With the holidays coming, we thought it would be a good time to remind you of all the great products on sale in our End of the Year Sale Catalog. As you browse through this catalog you will see it is full of great bargains on some of our most popular products. Whether you are looking for tactical or concealable body armor or new nylon gear for yourself or someone on your gift list, you’ll find it here.

Be sure to take advantage of the “Lucky 21" specials shown on our back cover. Buy any combination of three pouches from the list shown for just $21.00 while supplies last

(buy as many as you like but hurry, they’re limited to stock on hand). Sale prices in this catalog are good through December 31, 2008 so order early for best selection. Certain restrictions apply.

If you don’t see what you are looking for in this sale catalog, check our website at www.diamondbacktactical.com for our complete line of products.Finally, if you can’t decide what to choose, a Diamondback Tactical Gift Certificate makes a great gift too. Call 800-735-7030 to order yours today.

Our best wishes go out to you and your loved ones for a safe and peaceful holiday season. And, as always, thank you for your service to our country.

All of us at Diamondback Tactical®.

View the Year End Sale Catalog (pdf).