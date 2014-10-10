The Safariland Group Wins $6,000,000 Body Armor Contract for the State of California

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (Sept. 2014) – The Safariland Group announced today that it has been awarded a $6,000,000 two-year contract from the State of California for its Second Chance® body armor. This contract is for Second Chance Summit™, Prism® and Prism MT series body armor products for all California agency employees requiring ballistics and stab protection, and allows for two one-year contract extensions. In addition, both city and county agencies within the State of California may also purchase armor equipment through this contract.

“We are equipped with one of the most advanced testing laboratories in the world. Our body armor products are designed by highly-experienced ballistic engineers and a network of supplier-partners including Honeywell, DuPont and Teijin,” said Todd Mackler, Vice President -Armor, The Safariland Group. “After holding a body armor contract with the State of California for the past five years, we are proud to continue to protect these officers with high-quality and trusted body armor.”

This contract specifies Summit threat type II and threat type IIIA male and female concealable body armor. These vests feature the latest in state-of-the-art technologies that make them among the softest and most comfortable vests available, and are constructed with advanced materials including those produced exclusively for the Second Chance brand. By interweaving ballistic fabrics with proprietary design techniques, these vests provide a high level of protection yet are made from some of the lightest weight materials available to the industry today.

California agencies will also wear Prism and Prism MT Series vests. These armor solutions provide protection against corrections-made weapons classified as circular penetrators while the Prism MT also protects against ballistic threats. Made with a woven aramid corrections material, these body armor vests provide dependable protection while maintaining a thin and lightweight design.

All Second Chance armor solutions have been tested against the rigorous National Institute of Justice standards. For more information about Second Chance armor solutions, please visit www.secondchance.com and/or follow www.facebook.com/safariland.

About Second Chance:

Second Chance® body armor, driven by our dedication to saving lives, is recognized for its dependable and consistent reliability and is constructed of the highest quality ballistic materials. With its long-standing history of time-proven results, Second Chance body armor products are built to precise standards, achieving the utmost in protection and comfort for unparalleled flexibility and wearability. Second Chance is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.secondchance.com.

About The Safariland Group:

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a diverse range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland®, ABA®, Second Chance®, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Protech® Tactical, Hatch®, Monadnock®, Identicator®, NIK®, Mustang Survival® and Med-Eng®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

For information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.

The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

