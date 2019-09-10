5.11 Tactical® Announces Felipe Zardo as Senior Vice President and General Manage of Omni-Channel Retail

or remove to keep empty

The new role is necessitated from the brand’s growing direct to consumer success

Irvine, Calif. (August 28, 2019) – 5.11 Tactical®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, announces today the newly appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Omni-Channel Retail, Felipe Zardo. Previously the Vice President of Digital Commerce at 5.11, Zardo will now be responsible for operations and strategy around all of 5.11’s direct to consumer channels, from ecommerce to retail.

“Felipe knows the 5.11 customer experience inside and out, having worked with sales, retail, operations, and our marketing team to create a customer-centric 5.11 digital experience,” said Francisco Morales, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 5.11. “As our network of brick and mortar stores expands rapidly, we are excited for Felipe to bring his expertise to all of our direct to consumer channels holistically.” Morales continues, “The goal of leading with an omni-channel approach is to drive awareness for the entire 5.11 brand. Increased exposure for the 5.11 brand has resulted in a concurrent uptick in business for our dealers and wholesale partners – this new role and brand positioning is equally valuable to 5.11 internally as it is to our valued direct-to-consumer partners.”

Prior to joining 5.11 in December 2017, Zardo spent over 15 years in retail. ecommerce and technology roles at Nike and The Gap. During his time at Nike, Zardo directed digital commerce in Europe and Brazil before serving as the Global General Manager for Nike’s SNKRS app. Prior to Nike, Zardo worked at The Gap for 9 years as the Senior Director of Product Management where he helped spearhead the brand’s initial omnichannel initiatives. A graduate of Arizona State University, Zardo holds degrees in Marketing and Supply Chain Management.

As the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Omni-Channel Retail, Zardo will develop best in class consumer experiences online and in stores, working closely with all departments to encourage innovation and sustainable growth. The position is also responsible for nurturing a culture that promotes data-driven decision making and prioritizing what is best for the 5.11 brand as a whole.

“Since I’ve joined the company, the growth of 5.11’s direct-to-consumer channels has been astounding,” says Zardo. “I believe the brand is poised to continue this momentum, and I look forward to aligning our digital commerce and brick and mortar platforms to best serve our customers and grow the 5.11 brand.”

Zardo is based at 5.11’s headquarters in Irvine, CA. Zardo resides in Newport Beach, CA with his wife and two children.

