INVISIO announces H-Series: New generation of tactical smart hubs that improve battlefield efficiency

PRESS RELEASE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Tactical communication expert INVISIO is announcing the H-Series, a new generation of tactical smart hubs for professionals in mission-critical environments. It unifies radios, sensors, EUDs, laptops, audio, and power into a single connected system resulting in a faster setup, fewer failure points, and quicker decisions under pressure.

Tactical smart hubs to unify hardware

Communication on today’s battlefield relies on data, not just voice. Soldiers carry radios, digital devices, batteries, smartphones, and laptops - often from different generations and vendors. These devices don’t naturally work together. Traditional hubs only pass power and signals, forcing operators to juggle adapters, manual setups, and device-specific apps. In high-pressure missions, that complexity can put success — and safety — at risk.

A tactical smart hub is different. It unifies separate devices into one system. By removing all the complexity, it delivers faster access to mission-critical data, streamlined power distribution, and simplified control. The result is reduced cognitive load on the operator, and more focus on the mission.

H-Series: Designed for the modern battlefield

The INVISIO H-series meets the need of modern soldiers. It dramatically reduces operator burden and accelerates mission readiness by offering:



Embedded computing: Mission-critical software can run on the hub itself, not just on the EUD. This reduces latency and keeps essential functions online.

Mission-critical software can run on the hub itself, not just on the EUD. This reduces latency and keeps essential functions online. Data routing: The hubs act as a router; prioritizing and forwarding data between radios, EUDs, and sensors, so teams receive the right information at the right time.

The hubs act as a router; prioritizing and forwarding data between radios, EUDs, and sensors, so teams receive the right information at the right time. Centralized power control: Power is distributed and prioritized based on role or mission profile to maximize system run-time and keep the most critical devices alive.

Power is distributed and prioritized based on role or mission profile to maximize system run-time and keep the most critical devices alive. Open and updatable: An optimized operating system with secure boot, no storage of data-at-rest, a web-based configuration UI, and over-the-air updates turn the hub into an adaptable, serviceable asset, not a black box.

An optimized operating system with secure boot, no storage of data-at-rest, a web-based configuration UI, and over-the-air updates turn the hub into an adaptable, serviceable asset, not a black box. Interoperability: Bridges legacy and modern devices, so organizations can modernize and interoperate with partners without full replacement.

Bridges legacy and modern devices, so organizations can modernize and interoperate with partners without full replacement. Two models for different mission profiles: H4: 4-port, low-profile, lightweight hub for streamlined setups; H6: 6-port hub with expanded connectivity for complex mission profiles.

“In dynamic tactical operations, being prepared and performing at speed are non-negotiable,” highlights Colin Argue, Product Line Director at INVISIO. “The H-Series delivers precisely this: empowering users with a simplified setup, faster coordination, and improved overall operational effectiveness.”

Preparing for what’s next in tactical operations

With the H-series, INVISIO is enabling organizations to prepare for a future of tactical operations that is increasingly software-defined, networked, and mobile. As platforms and systems evolve, hubs like the INVISIO H-Series will be key to bridging legacy systems with emerging tech. From drone feeds to Battle Management System overlays, the hub will enable the unification of equipment, faster sharing of information and greater precision in planning and execution.

“This launch reflects the broader direction of INVISIO; delivering modular and scalable systems that are ready for what’s next in modern missions,” says Lars Højgaard, CEO at INVISIO. “This is more than a product announcement. It’s a step toward the kind of integrated systems that modern operations demand. We’re committed to leading that shift.”

The H-Series is expected to be available for shipment in 2026. Visit Invisio.com or contact your local INVISIO representative for more information.