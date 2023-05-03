SIONYX introduces new stealth nightwave colorways

More color options to help your night vision marine camera fly under the radar

BEVERLY, Mass. – After launching its Nightwave marine night vision camera with an incredible response last year, SIONYX is introducing the revolutionary technology in new black and gray colorways — perfect for more tactical applications where stealth is critical.

The SIONYX Nightwave ultra low-light marine navigational camera offers maritime professional agencies color digital night vision for surveillance and evidence-gathering, search and rescue, and covert operations. It also allows mariners to navigate safely without additional illumination, maximizing time on the water. Nightwave’s new color options will help operators fly under the radar in total confidence.

Built around SIONYX’s powerful patented Black Silicon CMOS sensor, Nightwave works with onboard displays as well as cell phones and tablets to spot markers, vessels, land formations, and other potentially dangerous obstructions with as little ambient light as starlight. The camera sees deep into the IR spectrum, providing boaters with clear color digital night vision video, increasing their situational awareness, and helping them safely navigate without the need for bright light to maximize time on the water and navigate in total confidence.

Nightwave can be permanently or temporarily mounted to integrate with any vessel seamlessly, and it connects to major brand MFDs via the analog video output. Nightwave can stream video to a mobile device via built-in WiFi, even offshore, for added flexibility. Built to operate in the harshest marine environments, the camera is IP67 and shock-rated, and the mold-in color won’t chip or lose color even if scratched.

Notable features include:

● 1MLX moonless starlight sensitivity: allows mariners to see well beyond human eyesight and detect a man-sized object at 150 meters.

● Stable 44-degree field of view: increases situational awareness to spot unexpected obstacles, debris, markers, vessels, and more.

● Convenient installation flexibility: permanent mounting hardware is included, as well as a standard 1/4”-20 mount interface. Nightwave can be oriented ball-up or ball-down to

meet any challenging mounting requirements.

● Up-to-date performance: the latest firmware and software releases are available through the SIONYX mobile app.

In addition to the original white model for $1,595, Nightwave will be available in new black and gray options for $1695. For more information on Nightwave and the full SIONYX lineup, please visit sionyx.com .

About SIONYX

SIONYX is a silicon-based photonics company that develops and manufactures proprietary ultra- low-light CMOS image sensors and high-performance night vision camera systems. These sensors dramatically enhance the performance of light sensing devices commonly used in commercial, industrial, medical, and defense-related applications. The company is proud to be working with the United States Department of Defense (DoD). SIONYX has supported the U.S. Government (Defense and Intelligence) with advanced imaging and camera technology and recently was awarded a nearly $20M contract by the U.S. Army for the delivery of digital night vision cameras for the highly publicized IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) program. SIONYX is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.