HURST Jaws of Life Brings E3 CONNECT to market

E3 Connect combines traditional rescue tool functionality with the modernization of WiFi

INDIANAPOLIS — HURST Jaws of Life®, part of IDEX Fire & Safety’s family of trusted brands, has announced the availability of E3 CONNECT, a tool line that integrates its eDRAULIC® 3.0 rescue tools with IDEX Fire & Safety’s smart vehicle platform Captium™ Cloud to detect, record and report on tool performance and potential issues.

Unveiled at FDIC 2022, E3 Connect combines traditional rescue tool functionality with modernization of WiFi to aid departments in managing and optimizing rescue tool readiness.

“Tool use documentation is automatic with E3 CONNECT, reducing manual data entry, inspection time and potential downtime so rescue crews can be ready any time,” said Maria Hovanes, director of North American Loose Equipment & Tools for IDEX Fire & Safety.

E3 CONNECT allows the tool user to more easily comply with new NFPA requirements for reporting and maintenance tracking through the Captium pre-recommended inspection checklist.

HURST Jaws of Life’s eDRAULIC 3.0 rescue tools, or E3, launched in 2021 as a new generation of rescue tools. The powerful battery-powered extrication tools are fast, operational in both fresh and saltwater, and include a smart dashboard display that provides operators with real-time feedback on tool status. When Captium and E3 combine, rescue tool users have both power and intelligence to help them at the scene and back at the firehouse.

“HURST Jaws of Life revolutionized the industry in 2010 with the first battery-powered rescue tool line,” Hovanes said. “E3 CONNECT continues the company’s tradition of innovation as the industry’s first fully-connected extrication tool line.”

