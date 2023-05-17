HURST Jaws of Life honors strength and valor with hero-edition rescue tool

Limited-edition E3 Hero spreader features custom stars and stripes wrap

INDIANAPOLIS — HURST Jaws of Life celebrates American pride with the limited-edition release of the E3 Hero Spreader, a custom-wrapped extrication tool displaying stars and stripes as a representation of the American flag.

“HURST Jaws of Life has pride in profession and in the flag,” said Maria Hovanes, director of North American Loose Equipment & Tools for HURST Jaws of Life, part of the IDEX Fire & Safety family of trusted brands. “The E3 Hero Spreader serves as a way to honor the heroes who use our tools every day to save lives all over the country.”

The limited edition E3 Hero Spreader is available in two tools from the eDRAULIC® 3.0 line – the SP 555 E3 Spreader and SP 777 E3 Spreader. Each tool will be sequentially numbered with model and year, capturing the limited-edition documentation on the tool.

“First responders represent courage and tenacity on the job, and this limited-edition tool celebrates them,” Hovanes said.

To learn more about the Hero Spreader, please contact a HURST Jaws of Life dealer or visit jawsoflife.com.

About HURST Jaws of Life

HURST is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. There is no equal to saving lives. The company’s commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. HURST Jaws of Life Inc. is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company. For more information about HURST Jaws of Life, please visit www.jawsoflife.com.

About IDEX Fire & Safety

IDEX Fire & Safety brings trusted brands together to deliver innovation in both customer experience and integrated solutions that revolutionize performance and technology to make the fireground and rescue scene safer. Our brands include Akron Brass, Alco, AWG, Captium, Class 1, Dinglee, Godiva, Hale, HURST Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, SAM, Vetter and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies; health and science technologies; and fire, safety and other diversified products. tame-the-beast.com