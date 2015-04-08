The Hostage Escape Card™ Now Available from RE Factor Tactical

The Hostage Escape Card is a last ditch effort kit that allows you to escape from illegal restraint. The card is made from stainless steel that offers the highest strength possible while still remaining light weight. The integrated saw has the ability to cut through rope, wood and steel chains while the various picks allow you to get through handcuffs, pad locks and door locks. The quick stick allows you to escape from varying pad locks. Finally, we include a carry sleeve that can also be used as a wallet when the card is not in use.

Features:

• Dimensions: 3.5" x 2"

• Quick Stick

• Handcuff Shim

• Rake

• Tension Wrench

• Stainless Steel

• Made in the USA

About RE Factor Tactical

RE Factor Tactical, LLC is a SOF Veteran led company dedicated to providing current operators with the tools they need to solve unconventional problems.about-us-left.png Our products are designed with the operator in mind and are specifically tailored to fit missions that require a civilian or contractor appearance. Our ideas are inspired by more than 10 years of field experience in military and para military special operations. We recognize the importance of specialized tools necessary to our clients to accomplish their missions while maintaining a low profile.