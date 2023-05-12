Rescue Essentials launches the next generation of its innovative Slishman Traction Splint

New STS Gen2 from Rescue Essentials combines speed, efficiency, and patient comfort in easy -to-apply traction splint

LELAND, N.C. — Rescue Essentials, a leading supplier of tactical emergency medical supplies, is proud to announce the launch of the next-generation Slishman Traction Splint (STS Gen2). Building on the success of the original Slishman Traction Splint, this new generation of the device combines the benefits of the original STS with the advances embedded in the Rescue Essentials STS-Compact device.

The STS Gen2 was thoughtfully designed with user efficiency and performance in mind, making it the fastest splint to apply and reducing on-scene times. Unlike other traction splints, its poles do not require assembly, so the STS can be applied in less than 60 seconds. The traction mechanism is located at the patient’s hip, and femur traction is applied by extending the pole segments, creating a pushing force on the ankle strap instead of pulling distally from the foot as with conventional traction splints.

Weighing only 17 ounces, the STS Gen2 is lightweight and compact, taking up little space in vehicles or aircraft. Its compact design allows the STS to remain safely contained within a board, litter or basket, and it does not extend past the patient’s foot, which keeps it safe from door strikes.

The patented STS Gen2 is a one-piece design, with all three segments of the extension mechanism connected. The distal and proximal straps articulate and are attached to the extension mechanism, making them easy to apply and impossible to lose. The pressure points are well-padded, and instructions are printed on the side of the splint, along with an included trifold.

Traction adjustment can be easily accomplished for maximum patient comfort, and the STS Gen2 is radiolucent, so there is no need to remove the splint for patient imaging or examination. The innovative STS Gen2 traction splint is a fast, easy-to-apply traction splint solution that minimizes on-scene times and maximizes patient comfort.

The STS Gen2 incorporates colors to help differentiate the parts. The outer tube is black, the middle silver, and the inner red. The groin strap is red, and the distal neoprene strap remains black. The included Slishman Pressure Wrap is orange, making it a multi-tool as well.

“We’re excited to launch the Slishman Traction Splint (Generation 2) and offer our customers an even more innovative and efficient solution for emergency medical situations,” said Rescue Essentials CEO Jim Seidel. “With its fast application time, compact design, and versatile features, the STS Gen2 will become a vital tool for first responders and emergency medical personnel.”

Dr. Sam Slishman, the inventor of the STS series of splints and Rescue Essentials’ Chief Medical Officer, was able to incorporate user feedback and insights from the original STS and STS-Compact into the design of the STS Gen2.

“I’m thrilled for the launch of the STS Gen2,” Slishman said. “Many thanks to Rescue Essentials and so many people for all their help and input getting here.”

For more information on the Slishman Traction Splint (Generation 2), visit rescue-essentials.com/sts.

About Rescue Essentials

Rescue Essentials has been a leading supplier of emergency medical gear and tactical equipment to first responders since 2007. The company provides a range of products for emergency situations, including first aid kits, tourniquets, medical bags, and tactical gear. The team at Rescue Essentials is committed to providing high-quality products at competitive prices to support first responders and emergency medical personnel.