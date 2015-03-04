Wisconsin’s Chippewa Falls PD Uses SOFTT-W to Save a Life

Wisconsin’s Chippewa Falls Police Department used a SOF Tactical Tourniquet – Wide to help save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg.



Answering the call several weeks ago, officers immediately responded to the victim with their tactical first aid kits. Each kit includes a SOF Tactical Tourniquet – Wide, a chest seal, and a nasal tube.



An officer from the Chippewa Falls PD said, “The trend is going this way, and a lot of this comes from military research. Now, the push is to equip law enforcement officers so they can preserve life until further medical support can be given.”



All law enforcement officers in Chippewa County were equipped with the tactical first aid kits after a program raised funds for about 170 kits. Officers have also conducted additional high-stress scenario-based training.



Tactical Medical Solutions, Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of medical supplies for combat and tactical medicine.

