Brandon Judd – President National Border Patrol Council is joining the voices supporting PRISM

Tony Tarantino & Tarantino Productions is proud to announce that Brandon Judd will represent the voices of all Fallen & Disabled US Border Patrol Agents with the Pledge by Tarantino Productions

National Border Patrol Council President - Brandon Judd will be representing all US Border Patrol Agents and their families across our nation by joining the ranks of PRISM – This is a Tony Tarantino Movie and is due to be released on December 25th 2016 in 3000 theaters across the United States of America and in 6000 Internationally. Prism is one movie that is extremely close to the work that all Border Patrol Agents have to face on a daily basis as it deals with the Sinola Cartel & El Chapo Guzman. PRISM is the only movie that tells the true story of how a US Law Enforcement Agent from Tucson Arizona infiltrated the notorious cartel and the inner sanctum of El Chapo Guzman. Touching on the murder of Border Agent Brian Terry Prism shows the risks that all those serving as Border Patrol Agents endure on a daily basis.

Brandon Judd stated, “We are so thankful for Mr. Tarantino’s support. Everyday our agents put their lives at risk to protect our borders, and our communities. Across our southern border are the most dangerous, and ruthless international drug cartels. These organizations are sophisticated and committed to poisoning our communities, families and children” Judd added, “ Our agents are our nation’s first line of defense against cartels, human smugglers and possible terrorist. We will never apologize for advocating for greater enforcement and we appreciate allies like Mr. Tarantino, who are not afraid to speak their mind. The men and women of the US Border Patrol thank you.”

Tony Tarantino has pledged to donate 10 % from the Net Profits of Prism for a three year period from the date of release in theaters to support all Fallen and or Disabled US Law Enforcement & Border Patrol Officers and their families. Within the first six months Tony Tarantino expects to donate $15 Million Dollars to those that need it and Brandon Judd will be the voice for all US Border Patrol Agents and their families so that nobody is excluded and the voices and needs of all Border Agents and their families is

heard and that they receive the financial support required from this pledge by Tony Tarantino.

Tarantino Productions is honored to have the National Border Council as well as Brandon Judd on board this panel and as the spokesperson for all Fallen & Disabled Border Patrol Agents .Nobody is a statistic in life and we need to remember the families of those that have fallen protecting our borders or who are now unable to continue to work due to injuries received whilst serving their country as Border Patrol

Agents. Working together to make change not a dream but a reality for those that need it most.