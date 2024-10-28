Kustom Signals announces SMART VMS IV to help combat pedestrian and traffic deaths

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals is pleased to announce that a new SMART Variable Message Sign (VMS IV) is available immediately for sale. The SMART VMS IV has been designed with a smaller footprint to make deployment even easier, especially on city or residential streets. The new VMS features a full matrix all amber LED display and includes Kustom Signals low power K-band RADAR. The 170W solar panel provides power-positive operation making this trailer fully autonomous – even in northern climates.

SMART VMS IV features include:



Full Matrix display with 28 rows and 52 columns

Kustom low power directional K-band RADAR

One, two, three, or four lines of messages

Up to 200 custom messages

> 100 preprogrammed messages

11 Font Sizes

5” to 19” characters

NTCIP Compliant

SMART VMS IV Options include:

Front facing camera

Flashing LED Strobe violator alerts

Aluminum wheels upgrade

Wi-Fi modem

4G modem with remote cloud access

Traffic statistics computer

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “The SMART VMS IV is designed to fill a gap between our 18” RADAR display trailers and our line of SMART VMS trailers. This highly visible RADAR display trailer has a smaller footprint, making it even easier to deploy. The matrix display’s messaging capabilities will provide your agency with a versatile tool to better communicate with your community as well.”

About Kustom Signals, Inc.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.

