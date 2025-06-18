On-demand webinar: 3 ways to build trust in your body worn video program

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In today’s environment, fostering public trust and ensuring officer confidence are more important than ever for law enforcement agencies. This webinar explores how a well-designed video program — both body worn and in-car — can be a powerful tool in strengthening transparency, accountability and community relations. By focusing on how video technology can support open communication with the public, while safeguarding sensitive information, we will highlight strategies to align your department’s efforts with the growing expectations for access, fairness and reliability.

Beyond public trust, an effective video program also serves those on the front lines. We discuss how thoughtful implementation can enhance officer safety, operational confidence and internal accountability. From ensuring consistent performance in the field to maintaining control over your agency’s data, this session offers practical insight into building a video system that supports both your officers and your community. Join us to learn how your video program can become a cornerstone of public safety and trust.

You will learn:



Ways to build community trust during officer/citizen interactions.



during officer/citizen interactions. The latest technologies to more quickly share footage with the public.



with the public. Effective devices that promote safety with your officers.



with your officers. How to choose video devices that you can trust to operate now and as policing continues to evolve.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Great webinar!”

“Lots of great information.”

“Good presentation. Thanks for the training.”

“Very to-the-point.”

“Good info on transparency.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jim Lindquist, Harry Spencer, Keifer Ware

Jim Lindquist is the Marketing Manager for Kustom Signals, Inc.. Jim has an extensive background in technology and has been leading Kustom’s digital marketing communications for the past 4 years.

Harry Spencer stepped out of the software engineering world and into his role as the Technical Sales Engineer for Kustom Signals. Harry’s role is to help find custom solutions for agencies and organizations that are working to deploy a body worn video or in-car video program. Harry has an extensive background working with agencies and organizations of all sizes to come up with deployments that meet their budget and, most importantly, the needs of their community. Aside from his responsibilities to aid the customer sales process, Harry also spearheads deployment and installations of Argus Body Worn Camera and Argus In-Car Video.

Keifer Ware, Video Product Manager with Kustom Signals, is a seasoned video product manager with a unique blend of expertise in technology and law enforcement. With a background rooted in public safety and telecommunications, Keifer brings over a decade of experience in developing innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency and safety in high-stakes environments. Having spent significant time directly engaged in law enforcement and public safety, Keifer possesses invaluable firsthand insights into the challenges faced by frontline professionals. This experience fuels his passion for leveraging technology to address critical needs and helped him as the lead project manager for launching the Argus video platform.

