High Volume Drug Traffickers Apprehended Using Historical License Plate Reader Data

Livermore, CA – Vigilant Solutions announces today that the Maryland State Police credit Vigilant’s own network of private and historical license plate reader (LPR) data and online investigative tools in the location and apprehension of four individuals trafficking large volumes of cocaine and marijuana between the desert southwest and various locations on the east coast.

Sergeant Mujaihid Jones, explains, “One of the suspects was working with three co-conspirators to distribute large, multi-thousand pound, quantities of drugs including cocaine and marijuana. This suspect relocated to the desert southwest in 2012 where he worked with his conspirators, who provided him housing and paid for his services, to package and ship large quantities of drugs to various cities on the east coast. All four have been arrested, entered guilty pleas, and received prison sentences ranging from 10-14 years each on charges related to drug possession and distribution as well as money laundering.”

“Without revealing specifics in our investigative methods, as this may jeopardize other investigations, I can say that the historical data available from Vigilant Solutions network of privately collected LPR detections was very helpful in the investigation and gave us supplemental data to that obtained from our own LPR systems,” comments Sergeant Jones. “Search warrants executed as part of the investigation resulted in the discovery of large sums of cash and cash bank deposits, almost half a million dollars in jewelry, firearms and assorted body armor, as well as various quantities of marijuana and cocaine. Additionally, as part of the plea agreements entered, these items as well as interests in multiple properties, vehicles, and other goods were forfeited.”

Sergeant Jones concludes, “We greatly value the capabilities enabled by Vigilant Solutions through their LPR data and online tools. This is one of several high-profile cases in which the data has assisted our agency in taking dangerous individuals off the street, including the case of Edgar Daniel Mazariegos-Cifuentes who abducted a fifteen year-old girl in 2012 whom we located and rescued based on LPR data.”

Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant Solutions comments, “We are always pleased to hear stories like this of bad guys being taken off the streets – resulting in safer communities for us all. While we are glad to hear that our data and tools played a role in this case, we should never forget that the ultimate credit goes to the many men and women in uniform. Without their dedication, insight, and vigilance, we would all live in a very different world.”

About Vigilant Solutions:

Based in Livermore, California, Vigilant Solutions is an industry-leading pioneer of innovative intelligence solutions that help law enforcement protect officers, families and communities. For additional information, visit www.vigilantsolutions.com.